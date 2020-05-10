A classic way to wish mom

Classic Brownie

Ingredients

 ¼ cup all-purpose flour

 ¼ cup cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

 ¼ cup yogurt

 ¼ cup powdered sugar

 ¼ teaspoon baking soda

 1/8 cup cocoa powder

 1 tbsp chocolate chips

 ½ tsp vanilla essence

 1 tbsp chopped walnuts for garnishing

Method

In a large glass bowl add sugar and cold-pressed virgin coconut oil and thoroughly whisk it till the ingredients blend. Then sieve the maida, the cocoa powder, and baking soda (dry ingredients). Once done, add the yogurt and vanilla essence and whisk it till all ingredients blend in. Add in the melted chocolate of chocolate chips to the brownie mix. In the meanwhile, preheat the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 7-8 minutes. Grease the

baking pan with the coconut oil and pour the mixture in it. Garnish from top with the chopped walnuts. Bake for about 30-35 minutes at the set temperature of 180 degrees. After 30 minutes check the brownie by inserting a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean, the brownie is soft and gooey and is ready to be served. If the toothpick does not come out clean, the brownie needs to be baked for a few more minutes till the desired result is achieved. You can serve the classic brownie with chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream or even caramel.

Dark chocolate cashew butter cups

Ingredients

 1 cup of any dark chocolate

 ½ cup cashew butter

 ¼ cup cold-pressed virgin coconut oil

 Sea salt

Method

Place the dark chocolate in a small bowl and microwave for 30 seconds. Take out and stir.

Repeat the process until the chocolate is fully melted. Add the coconut oil and stir until the mixture is smooth. In mini silicone moulds, add about ½ tbsp of the chocolate mixture and freeze for 10 minutes. Remove the moulds and then add a teaspoon of cashew butter to the center and cover with chocolate until each mold is full to the top. Sprinkle some sea salt and freeze again. Once the chocolates are solid they are ready to eat.

Homemade cashew butter

Add a cup of cashews to a food processor and ground them. The texture is likely to change from coarsely ground seeds to a fine mixture. The cashew nuts release their own oils and therefore the mixtures of cashew butter are formed by itself with no additional ingredients.