A heady problem

Head and neck cancer in India, which is lifestyle-related, is emerging as a major public health problem as it might have a latent period and needs a dedicated multidisciplinary approach for treatment. Oral, head and neck cancer awareness week was observed from April 13-19. The most common locations where head and neck cancers arise are the oral cavity, oropharynx, larynx, and hypopharynx. Exposure to the following risk factors has been found to play a major role in increasing the risk of oral cavity and throat cancers:

Tobacco smoking in the form of cigarettes, bidis, cigars, and hookah.

Use of smokeless tobacco like zarda, gutka, kharra, mawa and khaini is extremely common in India.

Alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of oral cancer which is dose-dependent.

Infection with human papillomavirus (HPV) has been found to be linked with some oropharyngeal cancers.

Prevention

Taking the following measures can help decrease the risk of head and neck cancers:

Stopping the use of any kind of tobacco.

Avoiding alcohol consumption.

Practicing safe sex including oral sex to prevent HPV infection.

Staying protected against HPV infection by taking HPV vaccination.

Using a sunscreen that has adequate sun protection factor.

Treatment

Head and neck cancers require a multidisciplinary team for planning and complete care of the patient. It is advisable to discuss each patient in a tumour board which includes the following specialists: Medical oncologist: Doctor who treats cancer systemically by chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or immunotherapy. Radiation oncologist: Doctors who use special form of x-rays to treat cancer. Surgical oncologist: Doctor who operates and removes the tumour and plays one of the most important roles. Plastic/ reconstructive surgeon: Specialist who helps to repair the damage caused during tumour removal. Speech and swallow pathologist: Specialist who helps the patient to restore these functions affected by cancer.

