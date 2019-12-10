Ayurveda to the rescue

Ayurveda holds many secrets for everlasting beauty. The ingredients in ayurveda preparations are mainly plants, herbs and its essences. The essence, when extracted, enhances our health and beauty. Dry and chilly winds can play havoc with the skin if not taken care of.

As per ayurveda, the earth is in the dakshinayana phase, the season of regeneration. It is the time of receptivity, thirsty plants and creatures soak and drink the elixir of life to regain vitality, and so does our skin. Drench it with nourishing plant elixirs to regenerate and revive its lost glory.

One should be very careful to keep their dosha in balance as vata (a combination of space and air elements) dominates in winters making the body dry.

Use products that are natural and extra nourishing. Look for ingredients like natural shea butter, kokum, coconut and almond butter. Soft ingredients like honey, rose, glycerin, natural cold-pressed oils like almond, apricot, jojoba, and sesame are good for the skin.

Ayurveda recommends abhyanga (an oil massage) before bath to replenish lost moisture and for imparting sheen. Use sesame oil or coconut oil before a daily morning shower or bath.

A head massage is essential as it protects the scalp from dryness.

Apply night serums with emollient butter to replenish and renew the skin’s moisture overnight.

Use the age-old dry skin saviour — a mix of rose water, glycerine and lemon juice.

Drink plenty of water. Tea made of tulsi, ginger, cinnamon, ajwain, turmeric and honey is an immunity booster.

(The author is founder, Ohria Ayurveda)