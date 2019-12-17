Fill up on whole seeds, grains

When you’re rushing out in the morning, how do you make sure that you have fulfilled all your nutritional needs with breakfast? Include whole seeds and grains, rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants in it. Not only do these give you energy and keep you fit, but also help lower the risk of heart disease, maintain healthy weight and reduce risk of diabetes.

Some easy ways to take in the goodness of grains and seeds for breakfast are:

Multigrain breads and cereals: Add protein and fibre to your diet by including nourishing multi-grain breads for breakfast. Multigrain breads packed with grains and seeds like dalia, sorghum, bajra, sesame seeds and watermelon seeds are rich in nutrients. These breads also taste delicious and are readily available.

Breads with flax seeds: Flax seeds are a rich source of dietary fibre and antioxidants. It contains lignin which reduces the risk of cancer and improves cholesterol. Wheat breads with flax seeds can be a good replacement for white breads.

Cereals, dalia or oats: You can add cereals or dalia with milk as these have a high-fibre content that help maintain body weight. Most cereals are made mainly from grains that taste good by themselves and when eaten with milk or yoghurt, provide nutrients like fibre, vitamins, protein and carbohydrates. Oats can help you lose weight.

Chia Seeds with water: These are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, protein and fibre that reduce the risk of heart diseases. The seeds also provide iron and calcium.

(The author is nutrition consultant, Modern Breads)