Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman also announced the setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 07:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 07:52 IST
Union BudgetNirmala SitharamanEconomybusinessunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us