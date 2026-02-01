<p>New Delhi: The Government will set up five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres, Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> announced on Sunday.</p>.<p>Presenting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/union-budget-2026">Union Budget</a> for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman also announced the setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Electronic manufacturing stocks jump 6% as Budget hikes outlay to Rs 40,000 Crore.<p>There are over 700 districts in the country.</p>.<p>The Finance Minister said the budget proposes to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, for setting up content labs in 15,000 secondary schools. </p>