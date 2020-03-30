Pregnant & worried?

The current pandemic of coronavirus has left pregnant women feeling anxious. It’s difficult to stay calm at times like these but let it be known that pregnant women are in no way more susceptible to get the virus. In fact, at present, there are no direct effects known to hamper pregnancy via vertical transmission as no presence has been seen in the amniotic fluid, cord blood, the placenta, and breastmilk. Social distancing is key at the moment to help limit the chances of catching this virus. Being a virus that we know very little about, there is no broad elucidation about who and how you may be infected.

Some tips to follow:

The advice for a pregnant woman is the same as any other person. Avoid human contact and mostly stay away from crowded places where the risk of transmission is maximum.

Wear a mask at all times and the other important thing to do is to wash your hands regularly and effectively as soon as you come from public places.

Keep yourself well hydrated and rested.

If you feel there is a potential exposure or feel symptoms that would match the virus, then you should be tested. Ask your physician and see if you need the test. You might be asked to remain self-quarantined at home if your symptoms are mild, as antibiotics are no good against viruses, or they might direct you to the hospital if needed.

If symptoms of the virus show up during delivery, it is recommended that the mother and the baby are kept apart for a minimum of 14 days to avoid any transmission as the virus travels through respiratory droplets sent into the air when a person who has coronavirus coughs or sneezes. It can also get transmitted when someone touches a surface infected by a person who is carrying the virus.

Dr Aruna Kalra

(The author is senior gynaecologist & obstetrician, Mum’s Clinic)