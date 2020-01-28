Winters & weight gain

It is normal to feel that the dip in temperature is not letting you reach your target of winter weight reduction. Following an unfit diet and incorrect exercise regimen are few of the common mistakes people make when looking to lose weight.

This not only dampens efforts to lose weight but also adds extra pounds to the body. If you don’t feel motivated enough, here are some tips to overcome those barriers.

Along with a balanced diet, exercising helps to burn calories, boost weight loss and promote overall health. In fact, there are many cold weather workouts that can provide you high-calorie burning results if you adopt the rules efficiently and consistently. Exercising during winters can speed up calorie reduction. If you’re aiming to get rid of belly fat this winter, some good diet and exercise rules will help you along the way.

Some things to keep in mind that will help burn fat easily are:

Try new indoor activities

Utilise cold days as a way to try out new indoor workouts. You could run or walk up and down using the stairs for a good high-quality cardio and leg workout. Yoga and aerobics are some great indoor activities that will make you stay active and warm during this cold weather.







Consume more whole foods

Try to consume more whole foods, particularly, vegetables, and cut back on highly processed and sugary products. You do not actually need to count calories to lower the weight if you

eat healthy and right. The golden rule is to look for a full plate of vegetables during your main meals such as lunch and dinner. Eating vegetables, whole cereals (oats, daliya, poha) and fresh fruits for breakfast are the best options.

Be carbohydrate aware

Carbohydrates are not as bad as one may think, but the improper kind can be harmful. This will lead to high blood sugar levels and force your body to produce more insulin which results in weight gain. This happens when the cells absorb too much glucose and the body stores the excess as fat. What is critical here is, what carbs you must select and the quantity. Get healthy carbohydrates from vegetables and fruits that satiate and promote weight management. Replace white bread with whole wheat bread. Carbohydrates are our body’s main source of energy, the aim is to be aware of them.

Have fibre and protein

Taking a high-protein diet can assist in weight reduction. Proteins also support in building lean muscle, boosting metabolism and keeping you satiated for long.

Same way, eating a meal high in fibre, specifically insoluble fibre, can boost digestion, reduce your risk of diabetes and other chronic problems. It will also support you to feel full on lesser calories and will leave you feeling more satiated, helping in better weight loss and additional optimal body fat reduction.

The truth is, a healthy diet, accompanied by regular physical regimen can get you closer to your dream of being leaner and fitter. When you think of a weight loss programme, it generally forces you to feel that it will be a difficult task to achieve.

A strict regimen, long durations of physical exercise and some other limitations normally make one change plans as it all seems an improbable job to do at times. It is never easy to alter habits that have been formed over a considerable period of time.

If you want to lose weight, discipline is warranted but not necessarily a strict regimen that discourages you to proceed ahead.

Spicy benefits

Do you know that spices, along with its numerous health benefits that add flavour and essence to your food, can also assist you in your weight loss plan?

The following are the best spice-infused drinks that you can have that will support your weight loss regimen.



Cinnamon water



Cinnamon, also called dalchini is used in a lot of Indian meals. But you will be pleasantly surprised to know that this sweet-bitter spice can help one reduce weight. More specifically, if you are attempting to lower your belly fat, you can try cinnamon water.

Cinnamon helps in lowering weight by reducing appetite, managing blood sugar and boosting your metabolism.

How to prepare cinnamon water:

Boil a glass of water by mixing cinnamon in it. Drink this every night before you go to bed. Have this for at least 20-30 days to see benefits.

Jeera water

These small seeds are an important ingredient in Indian meals. These seeds are helpful in solving health-related problems such as poor digestion, constipation, slow metabolism, and insulin resistance. It helps burn belly fat and thus supports weight loss.

The proper method of making jeera water

You can make jeera water in two easy ways:

Use a teaspoon of jeera in a glass of water and let it boil for nearly five minutes. You can have this drink at once or keep sipping it. The other method to prepare this drink is by soaking a teaspoon of jeera inside a glass of water overnight.

Drink this water on an empty stomach soon after you wake up.

Ajwain water

Ajwain has been in use for ages for its medicinal abilities. It is a must-use ingredient in almost every Indian delicacy and is used to safeguard one from the cold weather. Not just this, these small seeds can assist you in lowering weight by enhancing your digestion and improving your metabolism.

How to prepare ajwain water:

Preparing ajwain water is easy. Take nearly 25 grams of ajwain and soak it overnight in a glass of water. Strain the ajwain and drink the water first thing in the morning. You can add honey to this to make it taste better. Drink this water for one month to experience visible results. A healthy diet and a dedicated exercise regime works wonders towards weight reduction and in also sustaining it for long.

