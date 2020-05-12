Forlorn no more

Little did we know that a pandemic was waiting for all of us to knock everything down. We are living in uncertain times which is quite daunting to say the least. This quarantine, however, has left our four-legged pooches elated as finally, we don’t have to leave them and go to work.

While people are trying their best to stay calm and positive, some of us are fighting to keep a check on our mental health. These stressful times are the hardest for those who are battling mental illness all alone. Staying far from our loved ones, and not having anyone around during this pandemic can be overwhelming. Lucky are those who have their four-legged companions with them during these chaotic times. A pet is a friend who aids in getting through the end of the day with a smile on the face. They are known to be the best beings who can help in unwinding and calming our minds. Having a pet in our life is not only an incredible part of living but they also help in keeping us mentally healthy.

“Animals/pets are playful. They seek attention which can distract the person from stress or anxiety causing thoughts. Pets/animals also have needs that have to be taken care of like regular feeding, litter cleaning, going for walks, baths, vet visits, etc. Taking on these responsibilities can provide structure and a sense of purpose for the depressed/anxious person. The very act of caring for a dependent being can also provide satisfaction which might increase levels of feel-good hormones,” says Rwitoja Amara, a counsellor from

Bengaluru.

We may have millions of things in our lives that we are anxious about, but for pets, it is only their human-parents who mean the world to them. For those who have a mental illness of any kind, having a pet helps in coping. “Animals live in the present. They are capable of being in the moment in a true sense while the human mind oscillates between past and future which causes anxiety. The company of animals is thus, naturally more calming. Also, unlike most humans, animals are capable of loving unconditionally which can be helpful for those with issues of low self-esteem, poor communication skills, social anxiety, etc.,” adds Amara.

Getting disappointed with our own-kind is easy, but never with animals, for they are unsullied by the dilemmas of humans. For those who are predisposed to frequent panic attacks, or have anxiety issues, spending more time with pets helps in controlling and pacifying their breathing cycle. Therefore, at this point, where we have nowhere else to go, neither do we have friends coming over for support, our pets are the only hope who can keep us mentally stable.

Aaliya Bilal, 27, who resides in Bengaluru and has been struggling with severe panic attacks shares her experience with her furball, Enzo. She says, “He’s my buffer. When I’m crying, he sits next to me and lets me pet him, especially his head. His breathing helps me sync mine. The fact that he cuddles with me makes me feel safe. When I’m filled with self-doubt, and Enzo comes to me, I know that I am capable of being loved by people with good hearts, too.”

Most people are not good at dealing with changes in life. Especially the kind of change the world is witnessing presently because of coronavirus. Such hard times not only panics them but it also puts a heavy weight of anxiety that leads them to overthink, stress-eat, and sometimes even an emotional breakdown that puts them in dire straits. And in such situations, it wouldn’t be perverse to say that seldom we do need someone to depend on. It is needless to say that there is no one else better than animals for that co-dependency.

Moumita Basu, 24, who lives in Bengaluru and has been struggling with stress and panic attacks for a long time, feels the same. She narrates her experience with her dog, Evey. She says, “Well...it goes without saying that all dogs are the best and I’ve been fortunate enough to learn that. Evey and I both went through a very difficult time this year. But she has been one of the main reasons why I managed to get through the difficult times. You can learn a lot from dogs.” She continues, “They teach you how to be strong, how to face difficult times, and how to get back from that dangerous brink of hopelessness. Most importantly, they show unconditional love looks. Whenever I feel stressed, she can feel that too and she

comes and sits beside me. I hold her and lie down and my heart stops racing and my breathing gets easier. If you believe in angels and want to see one, spend some time with dogs.”

We live in a world where more than 300 million people are mentally ill or need professional help to come out of mental illness. It is, therefore, impossible to imagine the kind of discomfort and mental battles they have to go through at this moment. And no other than our four-legged friends can be the hope and biggest stress-buster at this moment. We are facing a dark time, and our pets are the only ones who can rescue us.