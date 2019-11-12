Raise the lather bar

Often, it’s the little things that matter. The secret lies in the everyday choices you make. The rule applies to skin and haircare as well. Millennials and young adults are now becoming more conscious of their dietary and beauty choices — leading to the thriving of healthier, sustainable alternatives.

Shampoo bars are seeing a renaissance of sorts, on the beauty shelves. The upsides of using shampoo bars are plenty: they make your hair healthier, they’re environment-friendly, last longer and are usually more natural than over-the-counter shampoo bottles. But, is that all? DH Living gets experts to weigh in the pluses and minuses of making the beauty switch…

“Shampoo bars work on all hair types. But, you need to be extra cautious if you have chemically treated hair or sensitive scalp. Medicated shampoos would be a better option in such cases,” begins Dr Chytra V Anand, CEO, Consultant Cosmetic Dermatologist, Kosmoderma Clinics. Furthermore, experts also believe that one must factor in that shampoo bars work well with extra DIY haircare. “Bar shampoos tend to leave a waxy build-up on the hair over time due to the natural oils present in it. Use a clarifying shampoo bar once in 10 days to remove the build-up or better still, rinse your hair with one part of apple cider vinegar diluted to three parts of water,” adds Dr Niketa Sonavane, cosmetic dermatologist, Ambrosia Aesthetics.

Letting in on tips to consider before zeroing on a particular shampoo bar, Dr Chytra opines, “The first step is to get your scalp and hair analysed for a better understanding of your hair type. Based on that it’s like akin — for drier hair, you use milder bars with built-in conditioning whereas for oily hair use the cleansing variety.”

On the other hand, Priya Jain, an organic entrepreneur and founder of Mishikrafts believes that the best way to choose a shampoo bar is to talk to someone who makes it. “Get a feel of the bar by picking up sample pieces. There are butter based shampoo bars, those made with oils and surfactants. They aren’t very different from a regular shampoo, minus the sulphates and parabens.” Breaking it down further, Dr Niketa adds, “If you have curly, dry or frizzy hair, pick a shampoo bar that contains jojoba oil or shea butter. Itchy and dandruff prone scalp benefits from a tea tree oil shampoo bar. If hair loss is your main concern then try a lavender or rosemary shampoo bar. Charcoal shampoo bar is perfect for you if you have an excessively oily scalp.”

For newbies to this beauty staple, Dr Mohan Thomas dishes out a few useful tips. “It is important that the shampoo bar has to be lathered on the hand rather than the scalp and hair directly. This lather is then massaged onto the wet scalp hairs from the root towards the ends. The scalp is slowly stimulated and further water is added to create more lather.”

Do with less: “Shampoo bars are specially formulated with natural plant oils, butters, botanicals and essential oils that nourish your hair and scalp. They leave the hair so deeply nourished that you can actually skip your conditioner,” avers Dr Niketa Sonavane.

Sure, shampoo bars come with a great deal of goodness. But, one mustn’t expect too much. “It’s important to factor in that most shampoo bars are mainly made through cosmetic companies. They smell good, but do check the label to ensure they don’t have too much oil,” cautions Dr Chytra. It is also imperative that you take it easy and give it some time before jumping to conclusions.

“One needs to remember that there is a small adjustment period for anything new. So if your hair doesn’t immediately love the shampoo bar, don’t freak out. Give it some time and you will notice a happier head in no time,” opines Priya Jain.

Warning wide-eyed beauty fad enthusiasts to go by what’s popularly depicted; Dr Mohan Thomas concludes, “It is important not to scrub the hair in a rolling fashion as shown in many advertisements as they produce tangles. It is better to lather it in a combing down fashion. Once they have been sufficiently lathered, the hair needs to be washed with lukewarm water and dried naturally. Only a wide-toothed brush should be used to comb the hair.”