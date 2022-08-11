Fete to mark cancer foundation’s 10th year

Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SSCHRC), run by Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation in Shankarapuram, completes 10 years on August 15. It is marking the occasion with a three-day celebration.

On August 13, it will hold a national-level symposium on the topic of ‘Achieving High-Quality Cancer Treatment at Affordable Costs — Challenges to Charitable Cancer Institutions’.

Lack of funding, cutting-edge research, medicines and availability of land are some of the key challenges, Dr B S Srinath, managing trustee of the Foundation and head of the institution of SSCHRC, tells Metrolife.

Cost of treatment varies from a few thousands to many lakhs depending on the type of cancer, but cancer treatment is largely unaffordable and everyone wants to see it made more affordable, he adds.

On the same day, the former chief justice of India M N Venkatachaliah will release a coffee table book commemorating the institution’s journey as the chief guest.

Philanthropist couple Susmita and Subroto Bagchi will deliver the keynote lecture.

They have donated Rs 240 crore to the foundation to set up a cancer hospital in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, trustee B R Nagaraj Sastry says.

A meet-and-greet of over 1,000 donors is planned for August 14. On August 15, in-house doctors will dedicate a cultural performance to more than 300 cancer patients and their families.