Attn poets: Vijay Nambisan Trust fellowship open

Attn poets: Vijay Nambisan Trust fellowship open

Kannada, Karnataka in focus this year

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Mar 31 2023, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 01:44 ist

The Vijay Nambisan Trust is looking for a Kannada poet, or a poet from Karnataka, for this year’s fellowship. The Vijay Nambisan Poetry Fellowship is awarded every year to an established poet or a new, promising talent from India.

The selected fellow is offered a two-week writing retreat at Sangam House in Bengaluru, according to the trust. Poets can apply by sending five sample poems to Kavery Nambisan at kavery.nambisan@gmail.com before April 31.

Each year, the trust accepts applications from poets writing in English and one other Indian language. The results will be announced by July 15. The selected poet is expected to take up the fellowship between November and January.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
poetry
Kannada
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Exam fear drives class 10 student to suicide in K'taka

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

Scientists detect ultramassive blackhole via new method

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

India 2nd-largest market for Singapore cruise industry

 