Attn poets: Vijay Nambisan Trust fellowship open

The Vijay Nambisan Trust is looking for a Kannada poet, or a poet from Karnataka, for this year’s fellowship. The Vijay Nambisan Poetry Fellowship is awarded every year to an established poet or a new, promising talent from India.

The selected fellow is offered a two-week writing retreat at Sangam House in Bengaluru, according to the trust. Poets can apply by sending five sample poems to Kavery Nambisan at kavery.nambisan@gmail.com before April 31.

Each year, the trust accepts applications from poets writing in English and one other Indian language. The results will be announced by July 15. The selected poet is expected to take up the fellowship between November and January.