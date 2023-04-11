Bengalureans on ChatGPT: Useful but needs to be mastered 

Despite initial reservations about its safety and ethics, generative artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT, has seen over 100 million users since its launch in November 2022. As it grows in popularity, professionals across fields share contrasting observations about its advantages and limitations.

Mervin Felix, a software engineer from HSR Layout, uses it extensively for technical research. “I code quite a bit, so it’s handy. I could use Google for my research, but ChatGPT is a lot faster,” says Felix, who has been using the software since January 2023. Typically, researching a topic takes him 1 to 2 days using Google and other websites, but ChatGPT completes it in a few seconds. However, he adds that the information is not always right, so there is a need to confirm the accuracy of the data.

On the itinerary

Zubin Unvalla, a technology enthusiast who works in the energy sector, has been experimenting with it since its launch. “Initially, I was quite impressed with it. But you cannot rely on it for factual information,” says Unvalla. He fed it a mathematical problem to solve and the answer it gave was wrong, he recalls.

However, he shares that it was useful for creating an itinerary for a vacation. “For instance, your prompt could be ‘I am spending five days in Mumbai with my seven-year-old son. Suggest an itinerary.’ You’ll have your answer in less than 10 seconds,” he shares.

Focus on the prompt

Almost everyone Metrolife spoke to emphasise the importance of the prompt. The more specific and detailed, the better your results will be, they say. Felix even envisions a future where companies will have to hire ‘prompt engineers’ — individuals specialising in framing the most effective prompt. For now, however, most companies have banned ChatGPT for official use after it emerged that sensitive information was being leaked, says Aditya Bharadwaj, a senior IT professional at a cloud computing and data analytics firm.

Knowledge base

According to machine learning engineer, Jaison Chacko, who uses the paid version, it is ideal as a supporting tool or what is called a ‘peer programmer’. “It can help you but it can’t do your job for you,” he says, explaining that he uses it when he is unable to remember a specific syntax while coding. Jaison agrees that one needs to put time and effort into getting the results they want. “Once you get the hang of it, you can gauge what prompt will work and what won’t,” he states.

Pallavi NB, a content writer, refused to buy into it initially, but she now uses it to write short copies. “If I give it a topic and ask for it to be written in a specific tone, it usually delivers,” she reveals.

Sonali Agarwal, who works at Deloitte Bengaluru, had an unusual request, but didn’t get the result she wanted. “We wanted to create a hashtag for my friend’s wedding, using the bride’s and groom’s names. But it threw up really long answers, which simply didn’t work,” she says. She also turned to the software when she had to write a statement of purpose for her US work visa. “That was quite helpful,” she shares.