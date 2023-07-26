Bhavvana opens DH-PV women’s club meet on Sat

The upcoming edition of Freedom Oil presents Bhumika Club by Deccan Herald and Prajavani is scheduled for July 29.

The Club aims to build a community for women, and give them a platform to interact and learn from each other.

The seventh edition, which focuses on health and wellness, will be inaugurated by Kannada actress Bhavvana Rao. Other highlights of the event include a sound healing session by Shakti, a session on healthy cooking by chef Aadarsh Tatpati and stand-up comedy by Mimicry Gopi. Participants can network over coffee and snacks.

July 29, 2,30 pm onwards, at Hotel Pai Vista, Banashankari.