Get your snack on

Who can say no to a quick evening snack with some tea? Despite the plethora of takeaway options available at the tip of our fingertips, nothing can beat the combo of fresh homemade munchies and piping hot chai. Try making these snacks over the weekend.

Murukku

Ingredients

1 cup rice flour

1/8 tbsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp chilli powder

1 cup water

½- ¾ tbsp salt

2 tbsp ghee

Method

To a pan on low heat, add water, salt, ghee and bring the water to a boil.

To the boiled water, add rice flour, asafoetida, sesame seeds and chilli powder.

Mix it well until a hard dough is formed. Do not add any extra water.

Let the dough rest for five minutes.

Next, take small-sized dough balls and place them in a sev/murukku maker. Squeeze the shapes onto butter paper and let them rest.

Fry the murukku until they are a nice golden-brown colour.

Namak Pare

Ingredients

2 cups wheat flour

2 tbsp rava

1 tbsp ajwain

1/2 tbsp pepper

1/2 tbsp salt

3 tbsp hot oil

Water

Method

To a bowl, add wheat flour, rava, ajwain, pepper, salt and hot oil. Mix well, until a malleable dough is formed.

Knead the dough and add water if required to make a thick dough.

With a rolling pin, roll out the dough of 1 to 2 cm of thickness and then cut small diamond strips with a knife.

Deep fry the diamond cutouts in hot oil or bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes until golden and crispy.

Rava Laddoo

Ingredients

20 cashews

¼ cup raisins

½ grated coconut

1 cup rava

1 cup sugar

¼ tbsp cardamom powder

¼ - ½ cup milk

2 tbsp ghee

Method

Heat ghee, add 15-20 cashews, ¼ cup of raisins and roast them well. Next, mix in grated coconut.

To the dry fruits mixture, add 1 cup rava and cook for 5-7 minutes on low flame. Add sugar, cardamom powder and cook well until all the sugar dissolves.

Do not let the mixture brown.

Set it aside to cool.

Once it’s cooled, add the milk and mix well.

Next, you can use your hands to start rolling medium-sized laddoos.

Let the laddoos rest before serving.

Coconut Peda with jam

Ingredients

2 cup desiccated coconut

1 cup milk

½ cup cream

1 cup sugar

1.5 cup milk powder

1 tbsp ghee

Strawberry jam(optional)

Method

To a bowl, add coconut and milk. Mix well until the coconut absorbs the milk.

On low heat, cook this mixture along with the cream, until everything is combined well.

Next, add sugar and milk powder. Keep stirring to ensure there are no lumps.

Once the mixture thickens, take it off the heat and let it cool.

Start shaping the dough into small balls to make the pedas.

Make a small hole on peda and place the strawberry jam, to give it a sweet and tangy twist.