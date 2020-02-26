Orchestra from Israel brings mix of acoustic, electronic music

Internationally-renowned Israeli Orchestra ‘Castle in Time’ will be performing for the first time in Bengaluru for The Bangalore School of Music’s 18th International East West Music & Dance Encounter 2020, titled ‘Castle in Time Orchestra’.

The Castle in Time Orchestra will collaborate on stage with The Bangalore School of Music Chamber Orchestra.

The musicians, mostly in their late twenties, try to challenge and connect between an up to date fresh poppy sound and orchestra. Its repertory is a multimedia that combines music, movement and video.

Matan Daskal, conductor of the Castle in Time Orchestra and inter-disciplinarian artiste, says the orchestra comprises contemporary instrumentalists who play classical and electronic instruments such as woodwinds, brass, strings, harp, percussion, synthesizer, electric guitar and bass guitar.

“The music is composed especially for and with the orchestra’s musicians. Alongside written score, the orchestra’s repertoire is built from ‘soundpainting’ — a multidisciplinary sign language which allows the conductor to communicate with the musicians in real time without the need of written score,” he says.

How did the name ’Castle in Time’ come about? “It was inspired by the philosophy of rabbi Heshel, who used the name to describe the resting day, Sabbath (in Judaism) as a place in time. The idea is of a different rhythm for the resting day in comparison to the rest of the week that is busy and hectic,” Matan explains.

Catch the show

The Concert will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 7 pm at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore, Millers Tank Bund Road, Vasanthanagar.

What to expect from the show?

The first part of the evening will have ‘Sand painting’ — a multidisciplinary live composition sign language performed by the orchestra’s

musicians. The second part of the evening will see musicians from Bangalore School of Music Orchestra and Castle in Time Orchestra perform segments from the piece ‘Castle in Time’.