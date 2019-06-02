Reclaim city now or never

The green parties’ rise in the European elections is a sure sign of environmental awareness and action to tackle the climate emergency going mainstream.

At the Cambridge University’s Centre for Climate Repair, scientists favour radical ideas - refreezing the earth’s poles and removing excess carbon dioxide, with current counter measures falling terribly short.

In Bengaluru, there is no collective resurgence yet.

“Politicians must realise effective governance and development aren’t possible if we ignore this. The scale is so vast and the need so immediate that we need to come together beyond divisive boundaries,” says ecologist Harini Nagendra.

“Society must integrate the poor and marginalised, who are often blamed. Our consumption footprints are the highest. Than blaming each other for the plastic menace we must stop plastic-wrapped deliveries,” adds Nagendra.

Amidst the election spectacle, plans were afoot to dilute environmental clearance norms. Nations elsewhere are declaring climate emergency, nevertheless acknowledging what is at stake.

“120 sq km of the Bannerghatta National Park vanished. Authorities now want a road traversing an elephant corridor,” environmentalist A N Yellapa Reddy warns.

“This is a conspiracy of silence of the people. Children should march to the Vidhana Soudha in silent protest,” reflects Reddy.

Experts feel it’s time the affluent had a real introspection.

“Alliances with people unlike us – the most affected by the crises, gathering their insights, is the way forward” explains Nagendra.

“Industries draw groundwater and discharge chemical-laced water in peri-urban areas. No politician spoke of environment this election. Thermocol/plastic, biomedical and electronic waste accumulate. Where is the PM’s flagship programme?” wonders Reddy. “The Bangalore Environment Trust wants Nandi Hills protected to tackle emissions around the international airport,” Reddy reveals.

Transport woes

Transport contributes to 40% emissions with construction coming second. Tree loss and concrete heat the city. Trees contain heat islands. But, our ignorance wants to chop 4,000 for a corridor. Public transport is unattractive. Frequency, capacity and connectivity are key. Infrastructure infusion must make the end-to-end journey convenient. Vehicle ownership must be regulated for the desired ‘push and pull effect’.

- Ashish Verma, Associate Professor,Transportation Systems Engineering, IISc

‘The challenge is undoubtedly the government’s primary responsibility’

“Citizens must compost. Only compost will be collected, not wet waste. We will reassess vehicle ownership and emission standards.”

“Completion of the metro and white-topping would enhance mobility. Untreated water will not enter waterbodies,” assures KSPCB chairman C Jayaram.

Bengaluru, straddling rich wildlife corridors, should be championing the cause, as the UN’s recent IPBES report rang alarm bells on the massive loss of wildlife.

“The motto ‘maximize gains, loot and accumulate resources’ has created it. Only 3.5% are environmentally literate. A cluster-based approach as per the doctrines of Mahatma Gandhi is crucial, providing jobs to local youth, arresting migration,” notes professor T V Ramachandra of the IISc.

Lakes support livelihoods through ecosystem goods to an extent of Rs 10,500 per hectare a day compared to Rs 20 a day per hectare when polluted, says Ramachandra.

Grim stories and glimmers of hope

As the environment day approaches, the stories aren’t so rosy, from the death of a critically endangered Sumatran Rhino to a plastic bag in the depths of the ocean to the rush at the Everest.

One spends at least 50,000 dollars to climb the Everest. As the climate crisis puts the emerging world in a dilemma of faster growth and sustainability, the affluent queue up at the highest mountain and litter, while millions risk global heating.

“GHG footprint from recent reports show 420 ppm CO2 against 350 ppm agreed upon by global leaders,” professor Ramachandra points out.

All is not gloom though. Artists and musicians like Nick Cave, along with writers are teaming up to shoulder the crises.

“I think there is a moral obligation to be optimistic, because if we’re pessimistic we will despair. If we despair we won’t act and we morally can’t let it happen,” author of the dystopian climate apocalypse novel ‘The Wall’, John Lanchester said at the Hay Festival in Wales.

What the city can do

- Maintain green cover for healthy oxygen levels, moderate micro climate, groundwater recharge

- Check littering, decentralise solid waste management through segregation at source, extracting manure and recyclables

- Stop lake abuse

- Adopt ‘polluter pays’ principle

- Break the nexus of consultants, contractors and inefficient engineers

- Free the city of mafia – land, water and waste

- Delegate competent local groups to manage waste

- Restrict elected members - councillors, MLAs - from waste management

- Elect sensible representatives

-- Dr T V Ramachandra, IISc