Rotary Club of Bangalore launches peace drive for young

Rotary Club of Bangalore will observe World Peace Day on September 21, at Rotary House of Friendship, Lavelle Road.

They will launch a campaign for youngsters to post what peace means to them, online between September 21, 10 am and October 2, 5 pm. Participants from across the world can post short audio or video clips (60-120 seconds long) in form of a “talk, small skit, flash mob, a poetry recitation or a story narration”. Winners will get cash prizes, or book vouchers.

The students need to tag @rcb1934, the social media handle of the club, on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and add hashtags #WorldPeaceDay and #RCBPeaceDay on their post. The content can be in Kannada, English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati or Bengali, and done individually or in groups. Students from Class 7 to 12 can apply and must mention their school name and the class they are studying in.

Peace is more than the absence of war and that’s what the campaign is espousing. “Peace is so many things — being at peace with yourself, with friends, with family and so,” says Sanjay Udani, president of the Club.

The evening programme will also have sessions by Nobel Peace laureate Mahithi Bharatesh, who works with the United Nations World Food Programme, and N Parthsarathi, who has served with the Indian Foreign Service for more than three decades.

Artists G Subra and Shirley Mathew will paint their idea of peace, and fusion band Akhandha will perform. A 40-feet canvas with messages of peace will be displayed at the Club for a week.

Other activities

*Rotary Club of Bangalore and the Indian Golf Foundation will conduct an AM-AM tournament on September 24. A championship will be held between September 26 and 30. Both at Karnataka Golf Association.

*The Club has also started a golf foundation to promote the sport among youngsters.

*Rotary Club of Bangalore, in association with Rotary Club of Madras, Rotary Club of Mangalore, and Rotary Club of Cochin, will hold a quiz on September 25 and 26 at Rotary House of Friendship, Lavelle Road. It will be the 63rd edition of the quiz.