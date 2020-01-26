Show sees pets, CRPF dogs put forward their best paw

The Bangalore Canine Club’s 49th and 50th all breed championship dog show and Maharajkumari Vishalakshi Devi Memorial dog show was held over the weekend at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel. The two-day event celebrated the club’s Golden Jubliee. The Bangalore Canine Club is a franchise of Kennel Club of India, headquartered in Chennai.

This year, about 374 dogs from 40 breeds participated. Dog owners from places like Kolkata, Delhi, Punjab, Mumbai and Chennai showcased their perfectly groomed and trained pooches.

The first day of the event saw breeds such as German Shepherd (double coat), German Shepherd (long and harsh outer coat), American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Fox Terrier, Dachshund (smooth haired), Dachshund (long haired), Pomeranian, Siberian Husky, Beagle, Dalmatian and Irish Red Setter.

Day two had breeds like Shih Tzu, Saint Bernard, Mudhol, Great Dane and Pomeranian, among others, stealing the limelight.

Dogs participating in the show are divided into classes, from A to N, based on their age, where N is the champion class. Every dog that participates competes with dogs of their own age (divided into male and female).

The winners of each category then compete with the champion class (day two). The winner is adjudged ‘best of the breed’ and is also given a challenge certificate which is recognised across the globe.

Amrut S Hiranya, managing director of Amrut Dog Guru Services Private Limited, says that at the championship, it is not the dog who is judged but its breed. “When a breeder selects who should be the father and mother, he will decide what the progeny be like — what the bent of the tail will be, how far apart will the ears be, what the colour of eyes will be and how fast it can run. The fact is that the breeder should get the prize because it is his efforts that are seen here. Though the owner takes the effort to purchase the dog and bring it up, the prize is for the breed in this particular show,” he elaborates.

At the dog show, different breeds of dogs are showcased here such as utility group, toy group, pastoral groups (including Shepherds) and more.

How does it help?

He adds, “When someone wants to buy a puppy, they will want one that looks the best in its breed. The price of the puppy will go up depending upon the number of laurels the parents have won.”

CRPF dogs get cheers, praises

This is the first time Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) has displayed its highly efficient and trained dogs at the show. There was a team of 21 Belgian Shepherd Malinois, who showcased their skills on bomb detection, drug detection, food refusal, tactical training, agility and baggage protection.

An enthralled audience cheered on as the dogs detected two grams of gunpowder in a person’s pocket and guarded their trainer’s bag in his absence. The dog even gave him a high-five once he returned!

DIG ML Ravindra, principal of the CRPF Dog Breeding and Training School, agreed to give a demonstration despite the short notice. This was managed and headed by Mahendra Hegde, deputy commandant, CRPF Latur.

CRPF has the largest number of dogs employed in the government sector, all of them are Belgian Shepherd Malinois, the same breed of dogs that found terrorists like Osama Bin Laden.

“We have 200 plus CRPF dogs working at the border. More than 100 dogs and 50 puppies are trained at the centre,” says Amrut.

What happens when you buy a dog from a breeder...

The positives are that Indian breeds like Mudhol and Rajapalayam are getting a lot more visibility. The Kennel Club of India has certain rules such as the dogs should be bred once a year and after a particular age. People who buy dogs from registered breeders are in a safer zone. Though it might cost them more they will be clear about the progeny of the dog.

When we buy it from unlicensed pet shops it encourages illegal breeding.

For German Shepherds alone, over the past few decades, a renowed global kennel club decided that the hind legs should be slanted at a particular degree. In an effort to achieve this, the dogs end up having dyslexia. Similarly, unrealistic standards lead to many defects in breeded dogs.

—Amrut S Hiranya, managing director of Amrut Dog Guru Services Private Limited