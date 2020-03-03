Theatres packed, movie buffs wait hours to catch films

The two films that saw the most crowd on Monday was Alaa Eddine Aljem’s ‘The Unknown Saint’ and Roman Polanski’s ‘An Officer and a Spy’.

Scheduled to screen at 5.45 pm, movie-goers started lining up from 4 pm onwards for ‘An Officer and a Spy’. The line grew so long by 5.30 pm that the volunteers started handing out tokens as an admission card.

“We didn’t expect so many people to turn up for this one movie,” one of the volunteers sighed.

During the wait time, the crowd camped out around the screen and started conversations with their neighbours. One gang was even seen singing songs to keep themselves entertained.

There was also a large queue, the biggest one yet probably, for ‘The Unknown Saint’ which was the last film to be screened for the day. At least 60 people from the queue could not get in as the hall was full.