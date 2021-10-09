Women in their forties dance their way to fitness

Women in Bengaluru are smashing stereotypes and how. Some homemakers and working professionals in their 40s are learning to dance while some are picking up from where they had left off.

Dancing improves blood circulation and boosts heart, lung and muscle health. It also keeps the brain active. Some studies are looking at the role of dancing in preventing Parkinson’s disease and improving menopausal health.

Above all, it leaves you with a spring in your feet and a smile on your face.

Metrolife spoke to five women on how they discovered dance late in their lives and what it means to them now.

‘Gives a sense of rhythm’

Shalini Kiran had learnt Bharatanatyam as a child. But then life happened and she forgot about it. That was until recently when the 49-year-old founder of IRA Karaoke club got back to flexing her upper torso and bending her knees.

“I couldn’t find time to continue Bharatanatyam after becoming a wife and then, mother. Soon enough, I felt like I was ageing and started experiencing back pain and other health problems. My husband encouraged me to explore freestyle dancing,” she says.

With proper guidance from trainer Madhu Gooli, she is back on the dance floor now.

“Dancing gives me a sense of rhythm. It has boosted my memory power and body balance. It has improved my menstrual and overall health too,” she reflects on the changes.

Now she dances come what may and would encourage you to follow her lead. “Even your kitchen can be your stage and cooking sounds, music,” she says.

‘Rangapravesha at 45’

Entrepreneur Poornima Ramesh is 45 and she is preparing for her ‘rangapravesha’, debut Bharatanatyam recital.

She used to drop her child at dance classes and that is when it hit her that she could do it too. “I was looking for a way to keep active and guru Nirmala Jagadeesha encouraged me to take up dance,” she says.

“It is challenging (to start dancing at this age) but I feel happier. It has helped me regain my body strength and keep fit. Overall, I find it both physically and mentally refreshing. It has given me a great sense of achievement,” she says.

‘I feel young and happy’

It was a meeting with a school friend that rekindled Dr Namrata Dudeja’s interest in dance. The 43-year-old says she is loving her “young, happy self”.

A surgeon, Dr Namrata started by joining Zumba and freestyle dance classes. “Consistency is key. A professional trainer is important in dance training. Dancing not only keeps me fit but it also energises me and makes me happy.”

‘It inspires me to do better’

Dance can be empowering, says software professional Rashmi Rao, 42.

“It constantly challenges me to become a better version of myself. It helps me assess my strengths, both physical and mental, push my boundaries, and take on new challenges. I am able to inspire my children, family, and friends to stay fit,” she explains.

She does freestyle and Bollywood dancing. “It gives me a break from monotonous errands”.

‘I am reverse ageing’

Homemaker and mother of two, Archana V vouches for the anti-ageing benefits of dance. The 41-year-old says, “I enjoy dancing and working out, from Bollywood to freestyle and contemporary, and Zumba to kick-boxing and shuffle. Dancing is also the best form of self-expression. I get compliments from people that I am reverse ageing and it’s pleasing to hear.”

In Archana’s case, responsibilities had piled up after college and that left her hardly any time to pursue fitness or dance. But today, she is choreographing dance numbers and posting dance reels on Instagram.

Expert speaks

Wanitha Ashok, a fitness coach, has seen a lot of women in their 40s take up dancing. She says, “Women love to dance, especially to Bollywood numbers. With the pandemic, dance classes have gone online, which are tailor-made for women interested in a regular fitness regime. Dance is a great skill-based cardio. It improves agility, coordination, power and balance.”

Moreover, peppy music boosts endorphin levels. “It is a good stress-buster. However, I recommend adding strength training and toning elements to your workout for overall wellness,” she says.

She adds, “It is important to follow precautions before and during your dance fitness session. If you have any health issues or co-morbidities, check with your doctor if it’s fine for you to do such a workout. Also, inform your trainer about your health condition.”

Dos and don’ts

Wear good shoes.

Hydrate well.

Workout in a well-ventilated and well-lit space.

Warm up, cool down, and do stretches.

(Courtesy: Wanitha Ashok)