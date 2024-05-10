Home
Homeworld

News in Pics | May 10, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 00:51 IST
Students and workers hold a pro-Palestinian rally near MIT's Stata Center.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Students and workers hold a pro-Palestinian rally near MIT's Stata Center, demanding MIT divest from Israel, among other demands, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Members of the 2023 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces react to winds caused by Marine One as U.S. President Joe Biden departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Olympiacos fans celebrate with flares in Piraeus after reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People who have been evacuated from flooded areas rest in a shelter at a university in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 10 May 2024, 00:51 IST
