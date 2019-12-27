World Harmonium Summit returns

The second edition of World Harmonium Summit, the signature event of Bijapure Harmonium Foundation (BHF), is slated in Bengaluru from January 3 to 5.

The summit is a one-of-a-kind experience where various profiles of the reed instrument harmonium are brought together to exhibit a ‘global perspective of the instrument’.

The styles cover Carnatic, Hindustani, theatre, Western, devotional and light classical.

In addition to solos, duets, ensembles and instrumental combinations with the harmonium, the event will also include documentary screenings, group discussions and lectures.

Special events on the closing day include an ensemble of the harmonium, violin and piano -- instruments from the Hindustani, Carnatic and Western classical genres.

Ravindra Katoti, founder of the Bijapure Harmonium Foundation, says though the harmonium has western origins, its home is India.

Since the World Harmonium Summit is a forum not only to exhibit musical talent but also to enhance the musical experience, the most significant events, according to him, are the panel discussions with the players and harmonium makers.

“The requirements of the players and the provisions of the makers are addressed to bridge the gap,” he told Metrolife.

The World Harmonium Summit was first hosted in 2018 to commemorate the birth centenary of harmonium maestro Pundit Rambhau Bijapure, who was also Ravindra Katoti’s mentor.

The foundation has been training harmonium players and organising concerts and thematic events, with a focus on the harmonium. It has also produced a biography and video documentary on Bijapure, and is active in archiving and documentation. Over the years, it has hosted many workshops and lec-dems.

Catch the event from Dec 3 to 5

The World Harmonium Summit will be held on January 3 and 4, from 9 am to 9 pm, at Seva Sadan, Malleswaram and on January 5, from 3 pm to 9 pm, at the J N Tata Auditorium, Indian Institute of Science. Entry is free. You can register either at the venue or on www.bhf.world. For details call 98457 93012/080 5000 6540. You can check out the full festival schedule on the website.

About Bijapure Harmonium Foundation

The organisation is dedicated to the cause of promotion and propagation of the harmonium. The foundation is the shared vision of Dr Katoti and his associate, Adv K J Kamath and was set up in 2003. It is now a platform for harmonium enthusiasts, players, makers of instruments, teachers and passionate followers.