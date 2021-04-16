Bakeries with goodies for pets

Do you want to pamper your furry friends with a cake? These bakeries have got you covered! Canine lovers of Bengaluru who enjoy baking have started eateries that offer a wide range of drool-worthy baked goods tailor-made for your pets. Metrolife spoke to a few of them.

Yashika Arora, founder of Paw Petisserie, says that pet bakeries are very different from the normal ones since the latter makes items that contain sugar or some type of sweetener.

“Pet bakeries do not use sugar or salt in any of the items as they can cause allergies or skin-related issues,” she says. Furthermore, the natural ingredients that are used in the process of making baked goods are safe and easy on the pet’s stomach.

“The demand has not been affected by the lockdown as pet treats come under the category of 'Essentials'. People need treats for their pets for various reasons such as training, rewarding and celebrating occasions” she adds.

Keeping the preservatives, artificial colouring, chemicals and all-purpose flour at arm’s length make the items even more pet-friendly, says Subitha Subramaniam, co-founder of Pet Gobbles. “Each and every dog has its own requirement, in terms of taste and smell. Dogs are all about sniffing their food first, if they like what they smell, they gobble!” she says.

“The allergy and the medical history of the pet also play a vital role in the choice of ingredients. For instance, we use alternatives like the gluten-free flour, millets and even rice flour can be used based on each pet’s diet,” she says. As raising agents, eggs usually do the trick! The use of organic honey or dates to satisfy the sweet tooth can not only be uber-healthy but also nutritious.

“For vegetarians, a combination of banana and peanut butter is usually a hit. Whereas for the others, chicken and blueberry compote or strawberry fillings will do the magic,” she adds.

“Baking skills along with in-depth knowledge of pet nutrition and their diets is highly recommended. You definitely don’t want to go wrong with the ingredients for the little ones. Their systems are not as strong as ours,” she adds.