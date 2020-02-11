Down footpath: It takes two to mango

Growing up, I always thought that I would become a doctor. Everyone in my family is associated with the medical field in some capacity or the other. It felt like the natural move for me.

But I had a neighbour and friend who decided to join the culinary industry. When he used to come home during summer vacations, he used to tell me about the courses and what all he studied in college. I was so fascinated by it that I used to go through his textbooks too.

I decided to take the risk and join the culinary industry too. My family was quite against it in the beginning as no one else in the family has ever attempted to be a part of this world.

I remember taking them to the college, letting them speak to the people there and showed them the subjects that I will be learning about. It took them a while to get convinced and let me follow my new passion. Since 2002, I have worked in Dubai, Maldives, Europe and India. Over the years, I’ve specialised in European cuisine. Since it’s Valentine’s week, my team at The Den thought it would be great to use a seasonal ingredient and make something delicious for the guests.

Mango is going to be available in the markets very soon and creating a Mango Chilli Sensation felt like the right move for the occasion.

It’s a recipe that one can try making at home as well. It is a slightly long process but the results will be worth it.

Ingredients

For Mango and Chilli Cremeux

Mango puree, 300 gm

Gelatin leaves, 6

Italian meringue, 210 gm

Whipped dairy cream, 560 gm

Chilli powder, 10 gm

For Italian Meringue

Egg whites, 150 gm

Grain sugar, 400 gm

Water, 100 gm

For Mango Glaze

Glucose, 60 gm

Grain sugar, 360 gm

Cooking cream, 250 gm

Mango puree, 500 gm

Gelatin leaves, 4

For Almond Dacquoise

Almond powder, 170 gm

Egg whites, 150 gm

Icing sugar, 110 gm

Grain sugar, 45 gm

Method

For Almond Dacquoise

Grease and line a 30 cm X 20 cm baking pan. Preheat the convection oven at 200-degrees Celsius. Whisk the egg whites and grain sugar till it forms a soft peak meringue which folds over when lifted by a spatula. Mix the almond powder and icing sugar together. Fold the almond powder and icing sugar mixture using a spatula to the meringue till all the dry ingredients are well incorporated to form a smooth batter. Pour the batter in the baking pan and spread it evenly with a palette knife.Bake at 200-degrees Celsius for 10 minutes. Once baked remove and leave it to cool.

For Italian Meringue

Whisk the egg whites on medium speed in a planetary mixing bowl. In a saucepan, cook the grain sugar and water to a syrup till 121 degrees Celsius.

Increase the speed of the planetary mixer to a maximum and pour the hot sugar syrup into the whipped egg white gently in a thin stream till all the syrup gets well incorporated and forms a meringue which is shiny and stiff peak and stands stiff and straight when lifted by a spatula. Whisk till the outside of the planetary mixing bowl is slightly cold.

For Mango and Chilli Cremeux

Soak gelatin sheets in ice-cold water till they become soft and swell to 3 times their original size. Boil the mango puree and chilli powder together and leave it to rest for an hour.

Pass the mixture through the chinois. Warm the mixture again, add the squeezed gelatin sheets in it, blend well. Finally fold the whipped dairy cream and Italian meringue well to form a smooth and shiny mixture with a pouring consistency.

For Mango Glaze

Soak gelatin sheets in ice-cold water till they become soft and swell to 3 times their original size. In a saucepan, put grain sugar and glucose together and cook it till 165 degrees Celsius to achieve a light caramel colour. Deglaze with cream and mango puree and cook till 105 degrees Celsius.Add the squeezed gelatin sheets when the mixture reaches 80 degrees Celsius, blend well. Leave it to cool.

Store in the refrigerator overnight to cool.

To Assemble

Pour the Cremeux into a desired mould halfway, cut the almond dacquoise in the appropriate shape of the mould chosen to be used, place it on top of the Cremeux, gently tap the mould for the air bubbles to escape if any.

Repeat the above process once more to fill the mould and place the cut almond dacquoise, tap gently. Place the Cremeux in the deep freezer at -18 Degrees Celsius for a minimum of 12 hours.

To serve

Using a microwave with medium heat for 100 to 120 seconds melt the mango glaze, leave the glaze aside to cool and reach 32-degrees Celsius. Unmould the frozen Cremeux, pour the Mango glaze over the top of the Cremeux and let it cover the whole Cremeux lightly. Remove the Cremeux with a palette knife and rub it on the top of a marble surface to remove excess glaze dripping down.

Garnish as desired.

(As told to Anila Kurian)