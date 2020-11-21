Espresso your love for coffee

There is no better feeling than curling up inside a blanket with a book and a cup of coffee, listening to the pitter-patter of the rain against your window.

World Espresso day is around the corner and here are a few recipes for the coffee addict in you.

Mocha Peanut Butter Pie

Ingredients

Crust Layer:

400 gm Oreos

2 tbsps Instant espresso powder

5 tbsps Butter, melted

Filling Layer:

250 gm Cream cheese, softened

1 cup Creamy peanut butter

3/4 cup Powdered sugar

1 tbsp Vanilla

250 gm Whipping cream

Topping Layers:

Peanut butter cups (mini), cut into chunks 20

4-5 scoops Chocolate ice cream, softened

6 tbps Dark chocolate, melted

Method

Crust:

Pulse cookies in a food processor, in batches, until very finely ground.

Transfer crumbs to a bowl and mix in the espresso powder and butter. Press into a 10-inch pie dish, spreading the crust across the bottom and up the sides. Pop the pie into the freezer while you prep the filling.

Filling:

Using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and peanut butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar and vanilla. Mix until smooth.

Beat in the whipped topping until just combined. Spread into the chilled pie.

Top with half of the peanut butter cups and press them in gently. Freeze for an hour or so, until mostly firm.

Top Layer:

When the pie is mostly solid, spread the softened ice cream over the top. Smooth the top with a spatula.

Top with remaining peanut butter cups, and drizzle the melted chocolate on top.

Freeze again until solid, for about two hours.

Espresso brownies

Ingredients

1 cup Salted butter, melted

2 cups Granulated sugar

1/3 cup Espresso powder

4 Eggs

1 1/2 cups Flour

1 cup Unsweetened cocoa powder

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cream the butter and the sugar. Add the espresso powder and mix until combined.

Add eggs and mix until combined. Add the flour and cocoa powder and stir to combine.

Add a pinch of sea salt and/or a handful of chocolate chips, for good measure. Transfer to a 9×13 baking pan lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 30 minutes or until set in the middle.

Coconut Caramel Macchiato

Ingredients

Coffee

1-2 shots Brewed espresso

1 cup Coconut milk

1-2 tbsps Caramel syrup

Whipped coconut

cream

5 tbsps Coconut cream

Method

Coffee

Warm the coconut milk in a coffee mug in the microwave or on the stove top in a small pan until very warm. Add the brewed espresso and the syrup, and stir until combined.

Whipped coconut cream:

Scoop the solidified coconut cream from the can and place in a chilled bowl. Beat on medium speed with an electric hand mixer until fluffy, then add the sugar. Immediately top the macchiato with the cream, drizzle with more caramel syrup or caramel sauce, if desired.

Espresso Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

3 cups Whole milk

3 tbsps Cinnamon sticks, crushed

250 gm Semisweet chocolate, finely chopped

3 tbsps Demerara or granulated sugar

Pinch of kosher salt

1/2 cup Espresso

Lightly sweetened whipped cream (for serving; optional)

Chocolate-covered espresso beans (for serving; optional)

Method

Bring milk and cinnamon to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat, whisking occasionally and making sure milk doesn’t boil, until cinnamon is floral and fragrant.

Whisk in chocolate, sugar, and salt and cook, whisking frequently, until mixture is smooth and creamy and chocolate is melted. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve into a large measuring cup; discard cinnamon.

Add espresso to hot chocolate mixture and stir to combine.

Divide among mugs, then top with whipped cream and espresso beans, if desired.

Spiced Affogato

Ingredients

1/4 cup Raw pistachios

1/2 tsp Cinnamon, ground

1/8 tsp Cardamom, ground

1 pint Vanilla ice cream

8 tbsps Hot espresso

Method

Preheat oven to 350°. Toast pistachios on a baking sheet, tossing once, until golden brown for 5–7 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop.

Mix cinnamon and cardamom in a small bowl.

Divide ice cream among 4 small serving bowls or coffee

cups.

Sprinkle spice mixture over and pour 2 tbsp. espresso into each bowl. Top with pistachios.