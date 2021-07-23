Films and web series shot during the pandemic  

Staying in indefinitely took a toll on all of us; however, one of the many things that pacified us and kept us going through these tough times is good entertainment content.

Metrolife put together a list of some of the films and series that were made amidst the pandemic:

The Gone Game

Directed by Nikhil Bhat, starring Sanjay Kapoor, Shweta Tripathi, and Arjun Mathur, the series is a psychological thriller. It was shot almost entirely within the confines of the actors’ homes during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It premiered on Voot at the peak of the first wave in August 2020.

Wakaalat from Home

Directed by Rohan Sippy, starring Kubra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, and Nidhi Singh, ‘Wakaalat from Home’ is a courtroom drama. The premise of the series covers a divorce proceeding over a Zoom meeting during the lockdown.

The show was shot during the first wave of the pandemic and aired on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020.

55 km-sec

Directed by sci-fi expert Arati Kadav, the short film stars in the lead roles — Richa Chadha and Mrinal Dutt. The short film was shot entirely on a phone camera during the first global lockdown.

The entire movie was shot at home and was released internationally on Disney+ Hotstar.

Songbird

The dystopian thriller sci-fi based on the Covid pandemic is directed by Adam Mason. It is said to be one of the first films to be shot after the lockdown was imposed in the US between the months of July and August. With names like KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, and Alexandra Daddario and Demi Mooe, the film was released through premium VOD (Video On Demand) in December 2020.

Ikkat

Ikkat is a Kannada comedy-drama set right in the middle of the Covid lockdown. It is directed by director-duo Esham and Haseen Khan.

It stars ace comedian and actor Nagabhushana and Bhoomi Shetty in lead roles. ‘Ikkat’, which means ‘to be in a tight situation’, is about a dysfunctional married couple stuck together in the lockdown. It was released on Amazon Prime Video in July 2021.