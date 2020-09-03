Five free sites for the bookworm in you

Project Gutenberg

One of the first platforms to provide free ebooks, this site has 60,000 titles to choose from.

There are tons of genres to choose from, and books can be downloaded and read on phones, tablets, Kindles, Nooks and other devices. Go to https://www.gutenberg.org/

*Access to some books may be restricted by copyright laws in India.

Open Library

You can find more than a million ebooks here. This is an online catalogue, aiming to list every book ever published. It provides either scanned copies, free ebooks, or links to stores. You can borrow, download and even contribute your own books! Log on to https://openlibrary.org/

Google Play Books

Google Play Books has an entire section dedicated to free ebooks. It also has a wide range of books at great prices. You can also check out reviews, and rate books yourself. Use Google Play Books app to read them. Go to https://play.google.com/store/ books

Many Books

This online library provides 50,000 free books. New books are added daily. It even provides a platform for self-published authors and a newsletter to inform you of new uploads. Check it out at https://manybooks.net/

Booktopia

A bookworm’s paradise, Booktopia is an online bookstore with a section dedicated to free ebooks. It is stocked with a multitude of genres and titles. The Booktopia Reader App is available on Google Play and App Store. Start reading at https://www.booktopia.com.au/