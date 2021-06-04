Four funny sitcom characters

Although lead characters carry the show, more often than not, it’s the supporting characters who steal the limelight with their oblivious personalities, punchy dialogues, and indelible humour.

Over the years, the comic characters have only got better, but there are numerous eternally popular programmes to prove the latter. Some of them are funny but who’s the funniest? Metrolife puts together a list of icons who graced our televisions.

Michael Scott

Portrayed by Steve Carell in NBC’s ‘The Office’, Michael Scott is the regional manager of a paper distribution company Dunder Mifflin Inc. in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

As one’s first impression might be, Michael is the shallowest, annoying, insensitive and domineering boss we all hate, but the adorable side makes him tolerable to work with. Unaware of the behaviour, he is often seen making numerous attempts to be liked by his employees while blurting out inappropriate and humorous dialogues.

Earning five Emmy nominations, the character’s infamous line “That’s what she said!” is used by many followers even to this day.

David Rose

Flamboyant son of Jonny Rose and Moira Rose, David (Dan Levy) is one of the television’s first pansexual character and a main character of the popular sitcom, ‘Schitt’s Creek’. While seeing him grow through the seasons has been great, his snarky one-liners and he being constantly disgusted by what happens around the town of Schitt will have you split your sides. From his sarcastic self to always being over the top, he is all you need in a friend.

Gina Linetti

Gina (Chelsea Peretti) from Brooklyn Nine-Nine is so full of herself that she seldom forgets the line between self-love and narcissism, but nonetheless, her endearing and harmless persona keeps the 99th Precinct’s atmosphere light and fun.

After being tired of working as an assistant manager at a sunglass kiosk in a mall for four years, Jake (lead character) who happens to be her childhood friend finds her the easiest job at the 99th predict. Since Gina is known for taking everyone by surprise, she proves to be financially responsible and continues to complete her B A

Chelsea made her last appearance in the fourth episode of season six, but her perfect comebacks, razor-sharp wit, and sassy replies make the character seamlessly comical.

Leslie Knope

The protagonist of the NBC comedy ‘Parks and Recreation’, is a deputy director of Pawnee’s parks and recreation department.

Played by Amy Poehler, Leslie is dedicated, ambitious, fantastically funny, and everything and more for a government employee. It cannot be gainsaid that her lovable yet extremely annoying approach brings life to the show.

“What I hear when I’m being yelled at is people caring loudly at me,” she once said and we couldn’t agree more!