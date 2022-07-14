Here are 4 books on outer space

Earlier this week, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope delivered the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe so far. If you’re interested in learning more about space and what lies beyond our planet, these four non-fiction books cover multiple perspectives on humanity and its relationship with the stars. They are sure to answer many of your questions and spark many more. All books mentioned are available online.

A Brief History of Time (1988)

Author: Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking’s book might have been published four decades ago, but it remains the leading text on all the major theories on space and time. He explains complex concepts like black holes, antimatter and the theory of general relativity, in a way that is easy to understand.

Price: Rs 2,099

An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth (2015)

Author: Chris Hadfield

A unique memoir from the perspective of an astronaut, this book is filled with real-life stories on how life is in space. The Canadian colonel recalls all the quirky, intriguing and downright chilling stories he brought back from space and shares it in an honest and humorous way.

Price: Rs 1,306

Packing For Mars: The Curious Science of Life in the Void (2011)

Author: Mary Roach

A hilarious anthology on how humans would survive in space, this book explores all the obscure questions that come to mind when thinking about living among the stars. Without taking off from the ground, NASA explored how daily living as an astronaut would affect the human system. It makes you think about how people would survive if we ever leave earth.

Price: Rs 1,213

The Human Cosmos: A Secret History of the Stars (2020)

Author: Jo Marchant

Most books on space focus on the future. This interesting anthology, however, tracks the past. It shows how humanity is intertwined with the world beyond planet earth. The stars have shaped human personalities, religious beliefs, power structures, scientific advances and even our biology from the time of our existence. Learn how the universe has affected human beings and how it continues to affect every aspect of our lives.

Price: Rs 329