Iconic moms of Bollywood

Over decades, Bollywood movies have become a large part of many Indian lives and so have its artistes. As time passes, many actors often get typecast, as people begin to identify them with similar kinds of roles. As Mother’s Day approaches, let us remember some of the Bollywood beauties who have played iconic maternal roles.

Nargis Dutt

The morally right ‘Mother India’ played by yesteryear actress Nargis Dutt, mother of Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most iconic roles in the history of Indian cinema. Her portrayal of Radha, a poverty-stricken mother, is one of the most loved and remembered maternal roles even today.

Nirupa Roy

The fleet of on-screen Bollywood moms would be incomplete without this legend. The ‘70s and ‘80s era saw Nirupa Roy as the mom in several movies. She became the face of that sacrificing mom, always oppressed, with the only motive being preserving her children’s happiness. She is most fondly remembered as Amitabh Bachchan’s screen-mom.

Farida Jalal

Her role in ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’, as Lajjo or “Simran ki Maa”, set precedent for the many more iconic motherly roles played by her in the late ‘90s and 2000s. She then went on to play motherly figure characters in movies like ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Judaai’, ‘Dil to Pagal Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, and many more blockbusters

Reema Lagoo

Recall the 90’s classic movies and you would find Reema Lagoo’s face in most of them. ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’, ‘Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ are just some popular movies in which the actress has played prominent maternal roles. Her glamorous looks, sweet smile, and caring nature made her roles unforgettable.

Kirron Kher

Fondly called the “melodramatic mom” of Bollywood, many look forward to her lively high-spirited nature on the silver screen. The traditional Bengali mom in ‘Devdas’, the full of energy Punjabi mom in ‘Dostana’, ‘Khubsoorat’, and ‘Total Siyappa’, or the junior artiste mom from ‘Om Shanti Om’, she never fails to charm her audience.

Ratna Pathak

Ratna Pathak has an uber-cool sophisticated persona she portrays on screen, which many have grown fond of.

As a result, she has become one of the mass’s favourite on-screen mom post-2000.

You’ll find her playing the “no-nonsense mom” inspired by her character ‘Maya’ in hit show ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, in movies like ‘Janee Tu Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Khubsoorat’, ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and ‘Mubarakan’.