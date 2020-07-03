Make Indian curries without tomatoes

The price of a kilogram of tomato is now retailing at Rs 50 to Rs 60, as against Rs 20 a fortnight ago. A sudden shortfall in the supply of the fruit in the city is what’s set the prices to rise.

In Indian cooking, tomatoes play an important role. It adds a level of taste to it that helps elevate the overall flavour of the dish. However, if you’re worried about the new price and are considering how to continue making your tasty dishes that does not include tomatoes, here are a few ways you can do that.

Paneer Butter Masala

The tangy tomato, cashew and butter are what makes this dish special. But here’s a way you can make it without the red fruit. Start by adding butter, ginger, garlic, cashews and onions in a pan and saute it on medium-high heat. Once it turns slightly brown, keep it aside to cool and then grind the mixture. Transfer the paste to a pan and add some water. Then add your dry spices, including salt. Add cream, garam masala, kasthoori methi and mix well. Add water if you want a thinner gravy and finally, add the paneer. Cook it for a couple more minutes and your Paneer Butter Masala will be ready.

Palak Paneer

Once you wash the spinach thoroughly, boil it in hot water, strain and immediately pour over a bowl of chilled water. In a blender, add the spinach, slit green chillies and mix well. In a pan, add cumin seeds, chopped garlic and then add the spinach gravy. Once it comes to a boil, add paneer to it and mix gently. Add salt for taste and squeeze some lemon juice and cream for more flavour. Serve hot with roti or rice.

Chicken curry

The easiest way to make tomato-less chicken curry is to use the blending method. Marinate the chicken with chilli powder, coriander powder, salt and chicken masala and set aside for half an hour. Blend onions and green chilli. In a pressure cooker, add oil and transfer the mixture. Once the oil separates, add the marinated chicken to it, along with adequate salt. Cook it on pressure for 10 to 15 minutes or till one whistle. Garnish with coriander leaves and your curry is ready.

Yellow dal

In a pressure cooker, add the sliced onions, chilli and pre-soaked dal. Fill it up with water. Add the masala powders and salt. Close the cooker and let it whistle at least 6 to 7 times. Once the pressure has gone, open it and add a cup of water.

For tadka, heat up the ghee, add mustard seeds, dry red chill and curry leaves. Add it to the dal and let it simmer, almost to a boiling point and then add coriander leaves. Let it bubble again for a minute and enjoy with some hot rice, pickle and sev bhujia.