On My Pinboard: Annada Prasanna Pattanaik

Annada Prasanna Pattanaik, also known as Flute Butto in the music circuit, is a popular flautist of the Hindustani style.

He learned the fundamentals of raga from professor M M Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, after which he learned the finer aspects of raga, improvisation, and creativity under the tutelage of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

He has represented India in many world cultural meets; playing solo concerts, and conducting workshops on Indian music. He is a permanent collaborator with the International School of Theatre Anthropology (ISTA), Denmark.

Many of his albums have released internationally, such as, ‘Deep Sky’, ‘Igneous’, ‘India songs’, ‘Expanding Horizons’, ‘Mesmerising Flute’, among others. His ‘Dhundli Si Yaadein’ features Hindi songs, while ‘Unforgettable Odia Songs On Flute’, is a tribute to his home state Odisha.

He is a known name in the Indian Film Industry, having played music for more than 1,000 Indian movies.

Actor

Kishore Kumar

“There are many great actors in this country, but one of my most favourite actors is Kishore Kumar. He is popular as a singer, but I loved him as an actor. My favourites are ‘Door Gagan ki Chhaon Mein’, ‘Chaltika Naam Gadi’ and ‘Padosan’. In Kannada, I loved Vijay Raghavendra in Chinnari Mutha.”

Destination

Holstebro

“I love travelling. My birthplace, Kiriburu, is my favourite place to be. It is a remote hill station at the border of north Odisha and Jharkhand, which is still untouched by tourists. Abroad, I love going to Holstebro in Denmark. I love that it is not a big city. It is a small, beautiful European village. I often travel for my music and other related work . I think, European countries are the best because people give music a lot of respect.”

Music

Lucky Ali

“I have many favourites in the music industry and it is quite difficult to choose. But if I had to pick, my choices would be Ustad Zakir Hussain and Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Singers like Lucky Ali, who is known for his simple style of singing and his ability to use his natural voice, are other favourites. I like it when an artiste is able to become one with their music. The depth of their creativity is what matters immensely.”

Food

Chhenapoda

“I am a foodie. The variety of food we have in Karnataka is like none other and each state has its own flavours. And for this reason, it is a blessing that I was born here. I love indulging in a typical south Indian breakfast, a Punjabi lunch or Odisha sweets, especially Chhenapoda. I am not a fan of fancy fatty foods. I appreciate anything traditional that has been prepared fresh. Apart from Indian cuisine, I like Thai food.”

Author

Osho

“I have only read two books completely in my life: ‘Srimad Bhagavad Gita’ and ‘My Way: The Way of White Clouds’ by Osho. I can really relate to Osho’s writing. His words have the ability to transform. After I read his works, I feel like I have changed.”

Inspiration

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia

“My mother, who was a natural singer, gave me the flute when I was only three years old. She was the one who inculcated my interest in music.

Guru Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, whom I met in the latter part of my life is a big inspiration in my life. His energy, creativity, and becoming one with his music, were impressive traits. When I remember my practice sessions with him, I feel energised to perform.”