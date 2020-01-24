Self-care at workplace

Sitting in front of the computer and working for eight straight hours a day or more can be quite strenuous. So much so that it can lead one to burn out and in some extreme cases it can even result in anxiety.

Adopting professional self-care practices can reduce stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance. Self-care starts at an individual level. And it doesn’t have to be something you indulge in only over the weekend.

Here are a few ways you can practice self-care at your workplace.

Dress up for work

Your attitude towards your work makes a lot of difference. Looking presentable, as opposed to shabby, during working hours can boost your confidence and also your mood.

Make an effort to dress up but make sure not to overdress. Wear clothes that make you feel confident and also lift up your mood.

Take walk breaks

If you have desk-bound job, one of the best ways of self-care is to take at least a 10-minute break that involves getting up from your desk and walking around as it improves circulation and reduces health-issues linked to long-term sitting. It also minimises eye strain.

Work on posture

While at work, try to maintain a good sitting posture. It helps one to maintain the spine, have a cheerful mood and prevents one from becoming lazy at work.

Stay hydrated

One might not feel the need to drink water sitting in an air-conditioned office because we aren’t physically exerting ourselves. But drinking water is essential especially for those who turn to tea and coffee instead. Keeping oneself hydrated can help in keeping the mind fresh and active while it also cleanses the system. You can also try making flavoured water by infusing fruits in the water. Avoid plastic bottles.

Liven up your cubicle

Art is the best way to improve the overall feel of a space. Bright colours help boost one’s mood while keeping the mind fresh. It also helps one create a more inclusive environment and be more productive at work.

Watch relaxing videos

If you are working continuously, and need a break, watch something funny or creative. There are many options on the internet, from artsy ones and short cooking videos to just watching the trailer of an upcoming movie, give yourself at least 10 minutes break in between work. You can also watch dogs, cats and baby videos, this works really well for us. Believe us!

Set up no-work zones

One of the best professional self-care option is to set up a ‘no-work zone’ for yourself. Leave work at your workplace once you get home. This not only helps you decongest your mind after a long day but also helps you maintain a work-life balance. Your mails and work calls can wait.