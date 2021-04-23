The kiwi route to good health

Kiwi is an underrated gem in the fruit world. This time of the year, kiwis can be a true blessing to upgrade our diets exponentially. It is known to be a powerhouse of Vitamin C, increasing our skin’s resistance to UV exposure and is popular for having antioxidants and dietary fibre. The season of kiwi is here, so here are a few recipes to make your summer fresher!

Kiwi cheesecake

Ingredients

For the crust

12 teaspoons of graham cracker crumbs

1 teaspoon melted butter

2 tablespoon sugar

For the cheesecake

1 cup heavy whipping cream

227 gm cream cheese

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

For the topping

¼ cup water

2 kiwis peeled and chopped

2 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon gelatine

Method

To make the crust

Preheat the oven to 350* F. Mix all ingredients for making the crust until it blends well and fill into the mini cheesecake pan and press down firmly. Bake for 5- 7 minutes, until lightly browned and allow it to completely cool.

To make the cream cheese

Beat the sugar and cream cheese, until light and fluffy. Beat the whipping cream separately until soft peaks form. Mix the cheese and whipped cream together; add the vanilla and beat until light and fluffy.

Fill in right on top of the baked graham crust and allow to chill for at least 2 to 3 hours.

To make the topping

Cook the sugar and kiwi together and using a blender, blend it all into a smooth consistency. Allow to cool slightly and add in the gelatin. Mix until it thickens and then spoon it over the cheesecakes. Chill it again and then serve chilled.

(Recipe Credit: spiceroots.com)

Kiwi Smoothie

Ingredients

1 ½ cups milk or dairy-free milk

½ cup ice

2 bananas

2 kiwis

2 tablespoons honey

1-2 scoops plain or vanilla protein powder

1 teaspoon chia seeds

Method

Dice the bananas and kiwis into small pieces. Put the pieces in the blender and put the milk, ice, and honey and blend it until the consistency is smooth. Then add the protein powder and honey to it.

(Recipe Credit: glutenfreepalate.com)

Kiwi popsicles

Ingredients

3 kiwis

½ cup chocolate chips

¼ cup coconut oil

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ cup crushed macadamia nuts

¼ cup shredded coconut

Popsicle sticks

Method

Peel the kiwis and slice into ½ inch to 1-inch-thick rounds. Carefully pierce with a popsicle stick and lay on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and freeze for at least 12 hours. Melt the chocolate chips and coconut oil over a double boiler, then mix in the cinnamon. Dip the sliced kiwi in the chocolate and then immediately put it back on the parchment paper. Finish off making the rest of your kiwi popsicles and sprinkle some shredded coconuts and macadamia nuts. Keep in the freezer till ready to serve.

(Recipe Credit: civilizedcaveman.com)