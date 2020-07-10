5 books on population studies

Population explosion, changing public policies and programmes and demographic transitions, have always been a discussion in our country.

On World Population Day, here are a list of books to read, analyse and understand about the subject.

Population Concerns in India: Shifting Trends, Policies and Programs

Krishnamurthy Srinivasan

Price: Rs 660

This book analyses how India has handled the issue of population, which has always been problematic given the diversity of religions and other social stratifications.

It looks at various policies and programs that were considered most appropriate in different situations, and highlights the results achieved by India’s Family Planning Programme.

India’s Demography: Changing Demographic Scenario in India

P K Majumdar

Price: Rs 1,196

Tracing the history of population growth in India vis-à-vis the world since pre-census years the author here shows how population growth in India and elsewhere is overwhelmingly linked to death rates mostly caused by epidemics and famines. After this came under control, with arrival of preventive medicines and improved health care facilities, death rates plummeted rapidly, resulting in faster growth of population.

The book is critical about some aspects of census operations and reports. Anomalies in age composition of the population, especially in some selected ages, have been highlighted in the book.

India’s Changing Population Profile

Mahendra K Premi

Price: Rs 135

The book covers the dynamic processes of fertility, mortality and migration and describes demographic transition in India and in major states. Starting with a brief description of our country’s population profile, it presents the schemes of Sample Registration System and National Family Health Survey. The book showcases trends of fertility and mortality in India and in certain selected countries. It also describes India’s demographic transition.

The Lineaments of Population Policy in India: Women and Family Planning

Mohan Rao

Price: Rs 1,494

Mohan’s work brings out several contestations and negotiations between Indian public policy and the women’s movement. This comprehensive volume puts together documents from archival records and authoritative sources. It traces the contours that have marked and defined the population policy in India as well as women’s rights issues.

Population Change and Health Care: Study of Karnataka

C M Lakshmana

Price: Rs 344

With liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation, India has witnessed extensive economic development and expansion of infrastructural facilities.

This has led to changes in the entire process of population movement, especially in growth and distribution.

In Karnataka, socio-economic developments as well as the growth and distribution of population vary from district to district and from one region to another. This book contributes to an understanding of spatial variations in the state by looking at the dimensions of population growth and health care.