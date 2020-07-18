A fun DIY date with kids

With the scare of coronavirus, keeping yourself busy at home has become a task. It’s natural that after a while you run out of ideas to keep yourself and children busy.

Metrolife has put together a list of DIY (do-it-yourself) ideas that you can plan with your kids.

Paper-plate dream catcher

You’ll some yarn, paper plate, scissors, hole punch, pony beads and feathers. Start by cutting out the centre of the paper plate and punch holes on the inside of the rim. Take about three-feet yarn (you’ll need there to four strands per plate) and tie one end to another hole. Create a criss-cross pattern and at the end of each yarn, add the pony beads and the feather. Snip off the excess string. Continue doing this till you’ve completed the circle.

Repurpose old glass bottles

Get some glass bottles, acrylic paints and brushes ready. Pain it as you want it, with designs or just a plain one. You can even choose a theme to finish off the artwork.

Grow plants hydroponically

As long as plants get food, water, light, air and support, they will grow without soil. You’ll need a small, single-stemmed houseplant, clear glass jar or bottle, cork stopper with a large hole in the middle, cotton waddling and plant food. Carefully remove the plant from its original pot. Gently bush the soil from its rules and carefully thread the plant stem through the cork stopper and place the roots into the glass container with tap water. Use the cotton wadding to fill gaps between the stem and stopper. Make sure you don’t squeeze them. Move the plant to a sunny location and watch it grow. Change the water on a weekly basis.

Fingerprint art

It’s one of those tricks you as parents would have grown up doing. You can either choose to paint your index finger with a paintbrush or dip it in the colour directly. Press the coated finger on the sheet of paper and create poppy followers, love bugs, dandelion, bunnies or even chicks. You can let your childs’ creatively flow here and hang it up on the wall or fridge after.

Pasta flowers

Take a plain sheet of paper for your background. Make a simple cone with a craft paper and shape it like a flower vase. Now for the pasta, it’s best to use ribbon pasta and paint it with which colour you want. Start sticking them above the mock vase and arrange it in the shape of flower bouquets.