Delicious chicken appetiser recipes

This lockdown, it’s time to put your cooking skills to test, yet again. Here are some of the best chicken appetizer recipes for you to try by Sandeep Mathew, a culinary student.

Mini Chicken Alfredo

Ingredients

24 dry jumbo pasta shells, such as conchiglioni

2 tbsp olive oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, seasoned with salt and black pepper

1 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 stick unsalted butter

1 1/2 cups grated

Parmesan, divided

2 tsp black pepper

4 tbsp fresh parsley

Method

Preheat the broiler with a rack 5 inches from the source of heat. Meanwhile, spray or coat the 24 mini muffin cups with non-stick spray or butter.

Cook the shells in a large pot of boiling salted water until they are about 85-90 per cent cooked. Later, drain and rinse the cooked shells under cold running water.

In a skillet, heat up some oil, add in the chicken and sauté until they are cooked through. In another skillet, warm up the cream and garlic on medium-low heat and once the steam appears, add in the butter and whisk until melted. Furthermore, add one cup parmesan, two tsp pepper, and two tbsp parsley to the mixture.

Now, increase the heat to about medium-high and allow the sauce to simmer. Add in the chicken, stir it thoroughly and remove it from the heat.

Fill each shell with one tbsp chicken mixture. Stagger filled shells, open ends up to prevent them from sticking to each other. Sprinkle shells with remaining 1/2 cup Parmesan.

Broil shells until sauce bubbles and Parmesan is golden. Sprinkle shells with remaining 2 tbsp parsley and enjoy.

Chicken Majestic

Ingredients

300 grams chicken

boneless strip

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 tbsp cornflour

Salt to taste

1 1/2 tsp ginger garlic paste

1/8 tsp turmeric powder

1/3 tsp red chili powder

Oil

For seasoning

1 tbsp oil

2 cloves chopped garlic

2 green chilies

1 sprig of curry leaves

A handful of mint leaves

1 tbsp soya sauce

1/2 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

3 tbsp yogurt

Method

Wash and cut chicken strips to around two and a half inches in length. Soak them in salted buttermilk for at least 20 mins before deep frying.

Later, drain up the buttermilk and add ginger garlic paste, turmeric, corn flour and red chili powder to the chicken. Mix well and set aside for at least 10 mins.

Allow the oil to heat up. Once heated, deep fry the marinated chicken strips on medium heat until lightly golden and move them onto a kitchen towel.

For the seasoning, heat oil in another hot pan and combine garlic, curry leaves and green chilies. Fry till the curry leaves turn crispy and garlic aromas are released.

Next, add mint leaves, red chili powder and garam masala. Sauté for a min and pour yogurt. Mix well and cook on a low flame till the moisture evaporates and becomes thick, add soya sauce and mix.

Add chicken. Mix till the chicken and the cooked mixture blends well and turn off the heat.

Honey Sriracha Chicken

Ingredients

1 kg chicken wings

1/4 cup ketchup

1 tbsp lime juice

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 tsp garlic powder

Sriracha to taste

Method

Fry the wings on high heat until they turn brown. For the sauce, combine ketchup, honey, soy sauce, lime juice, garlic powder, and sriracha in a bowl.

Now, slow cook the chicken on medium heat and add in the sauce while stirring and flipping the chicken to coat them well.

Since it’s a slow-cooked barbeque recipe, cook it on low flame for about five to six hours. If you want to speed up the process, cook it on high flame for about two to three hours.