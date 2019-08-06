For Kishore, farming is as important as acting

I didn’t set out to be an actor. But destiny had different plans for me. My first tryst with acting was in a school play when I was 11 years old. I studied in St Teresa’s School in Kunigal. One of my teachers, Josephine, who was pretty fond of me, forcefully made me act in a play. She chose me because I was good at memorising lines (my ability to memorise also ensured that I was among the top four ranks in class). In that play, I essayed the role of a marriage broker, who had to use devious means to get marriages fixed.

This was the beginning. My father was a school teacher and his job was a transferrable one. Moving places meant I studied in different schools and experienced different cultures. After completing my schooling in Kunigal and Mandya, I moved with my family to Bengaluru.

I studied at National College in Basavanagudi and continued to act in plays at the inter-class and inter-college level. My interest in politics and the arts grew deeper during this time. I didn’t mix with people too much but I was chosen to act in all the prominent plays. It was after my college that I was offered a role in ‘Kanti’ in Kannada.

The film did well and I won much appreciation for my performance. It set the tone for a career in films and I haven’t looked back since.

As a child, I was always an introvert. That trait continues. I know as an actor it is hard but I have managed to keep my life private. I have a handful of friends who I hold very close to my heart and they remain my strength.

Acting is just one part of my life; I took to natural farming in a big way while in college. I developed a love for farming when I went to live with my grandfather in his village some time ago. He single-handedly cultivated the field with minimal external intervention. I spent a lot of time observing his techniques and understood the importance of why man must give back to nature and strike an ecological balance.

When I returned to Bengaluru, I invested in a piece of farmland near Bannerghatta forest. It was a dry piece of land which I have developed into a full-fledged farm with fruits and vegetables. The fertile soil, fresh air, clean water will ensure a clean environment for posterity. A lot of people ask me if spending time developing a farm is an economically viable option. I tell them that it is not just about money; if each one of us dedicates time and effort to give back to nature what we got from it, that would be the best investment that we can leave for our children.

Kishore Kumar (Actor)