Numismatics society active again after two lean years

The Karnataka Numismatic Society, with 1,200 members, plans to open a museum in Bengaluru soon.

“We have written to the chief minister for space. We want to have an office and a museum,” Rajender Maru, president, told Metrolife.

The objective of the museum will be to raise awareness about coins and currencies. “We especially want to focus on the youth. If they are not educated, they will have no idea about how to preserve collections passed down from their parents and grandparents,” he says.

He says interest is waning and that has led to a fall in collectors across the country. “If a person is not interested in taking care of a collection, or doesn’t have the time, he is likely to sell the coins to random dealers and get ripped off. Many good collections are lost this way,” he adds.

The society plans to organise school visits to spread awareness. “This way we will be able to get children interested and we will also show them how easy it is to preserve these coins and currencies. Even if they don’t have a collection, they can start one,” he says.

The group is willing to preserve collections on the verge of disposal. “If people can’t maintain their collections, they can donate them to us. We will display them at the upcoming museum,” he says.

The Karnataka Numismatic Society just concluded an exhibition at Shikshaka Sadan in K G Road, the first since the pandemic broke out.

Held from July 8 to 10, ‘Nanyadarshini’ featured a collection of coins, currencies and stamps from 16 collectors and received a footfall of 2,000. The society plans to make the exhibition an annual event.

Active members

Members meet once a month in Bengaluru. “We get 75 to 100 attendees. Members share details about their collections, discuss new and rare coins, and make presentations on the history of coins,” says Rajender.

Members range in age from 20 to 80, and the Karnataka group is one of the most active numismatic groups in the country. Rajender, who runs a shop on M G Road, has a library dedicated to coins, currencies, and stamps, besides 3,000 books. “Members of the society have free access to my collection,” he says.

Anyone interested in learning about numismatics is welcome to drop by at his office between 10 am and 6 pm, he says. To become a member,

visit thekns.org or contact 92431 45999.

8 years and counting…

Founded on August 6, 1974, the Karnataka Numismatic Society is one of the oldest numismatic societies in India. The first president was Bryon Hannon and the society had just 17 members then. It currently has 1,200.

Rare coins

Members of the society own some of the rarest coins known to humankind, including those minted during the reign of Mughal emperor Jahangir. One coin, members claim, was minted by Shakuni, a principal character in the ‘Mahabharata’.

What is numismatics?

Numismatics is the study of money and its usage throughout history. Additionally, it also refers to the collection of coins, currencies, tokens and related objects such as medals. Known as the ‘hobby of kings’, legend has it that European kings would collect coins and paper money from foreign land. The first documented book on the history of coins was ‘De Asse et Partibus’, written by Guillaume Budé in 1514 AD.