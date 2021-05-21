Quick guide to popular conspiracy theories of all time

Just like old wives’ tales, conspiracy theories have been around for the longest time and the world has too many of them. They provide readers with a grey area by often offering neither the truth nor the lies, which leaves us to speculate and believe what we want to, making it intriguing, mysterious and fun.

Metrolife brings to you some of the wildest conspiracy theories of all times.

Man on Moon

Has any human being ever set foot on the moon at all? Popular theory suggests that NASA not only faked Neil Armstrong’s first lunar landing of mankind but every other landing that is claimed to have ever happened. Although there is strong evidence to the contrary, it is believed that filmmaker Stanley Kubrick may have helped NASA, given his 1968 film ‘2001: The Space Odessey’ confirms that the technology was enough developed to create a spacelike set back then.

Princess Diana’s death

There are many conspiracy theories involving the Royal family, but this one, in particular, rocked the world: Princess Diana did not die by accident in Paris in 1997 but was assassinated.

It’s no secret that the Royal family saw Diana’s relationship with Fayed after divorcing Prince Charles as a threat to the monarchy, and consequently, the British state.

While the reports show that the princess’ car crashed due to the lax driving of her chauffeur Henri Paul, who had been drinking, conspiracists, believe that British agents used a white Fiat Uno to disorientate the driver and then switched the blood samples with that of somebody who had drunk a good amount of alcohol.

Illuminati

The original Illuminati group was a secret society formed in the 18th century by intellectual elites who had ambitious goals such as wanting to control the world.

The group was then closed after working for a few years by the conservatives of the time.

It is believed that celebrities like Jay Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry and even Donald Trump are secretly a part of this group.

It might look like they made it to the list because of their influential status, this theory only gets more and more interesting as you dig deeper.

Area 51 and the Aliens

If you are an alien enthusiast, this conspiracy theory is tailor-made for you.

The famous Area 51 in the Nevada desert, 150 miles from Las Vegas, is a secret military installation, a division of Edwards Air Force Base.

It is said that the remains of alien bodies and crashed UFO spacecrafts are stored in the region where the US government has been researching alien technology and life form.

Several alleged UFO sightings near the area and testimony from a retired Army colonel, who says he was given access to extraterrestrial materials gathered from the spacecraft that crashed in Roswell, in 1947, adds fodder to this notion.