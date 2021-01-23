Rajvardhan announces bilingual home production ‘Chakri’

After making an impression among Kannada film lovers with ‘Bicchugathi’ in 2020, Rajvardhan is busy working on other projects. On Sankranti, he announced that his production company, Red Diamond Productions, would be making a bilingual film.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he reveals more.

Are you busy shooting for a project?

We are almost done with P2 Production (makers of Ganapa and Kariya). We are done with 60 per cent of the shoot and the rest should complete in a month. It is a romantic story and will be a good experience for me. I am playing a completely different character here.

You announced ‘Chakri’ recently. Tell us more.

This will be the first movie from our production house, Red Diamond Productions. I want the film to be very special, so I got it titled by writer Anaji Nagaraj. I needed the title to be powerful. Kumaresh was supposed to direct the film, but since some things haven’t fallen into place, he might not be able to. The film will take some time as the team is preparing. It will be based on a real story.

What is your role in the film? What convinced you to take up the role?

After ‘Bicchugathi’, no story has impressed me as much, as this film has. I feel that my character in the film will play an important role in my career and everyone will love him. It will be an out and out commercial movie, with a lot of action sequences. I will be playing a boy-next-door who strongly believes in human values.

Is the film going to be made in different languages?

We are planning to make ‘Chakri’ in Kannada and Tamil. The movie will be shot at the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu border.

Are you open to acting in other languages?

Yes. Right now, I have been offered some projects in Tamil, but I’m waiting for the best opportunity. I’m comfortable speaking Tamil and Telugu.

Will you have a different look for ‘Chakri’?

One will notice my transformation for this movie, with my role, as the story needs an action body language. I was 108 kg for Bicchugathi, where I played a historical character. I have lost weight and am 89 kg now.

According to you, what are the characteristics necessary to become a star?

One must work really hard, be confident and be the best. There are no shortcuts for achieving goals. One must work on good scripts, with good filmmakers and invest their entire self into the project. Luck and true fans matter a lot too.

Who is your biggest inspiration in the industry?

My first truest inspiration is my dad as I have seen his struggle. Ups and downs and fans who kept me going and supported me through my career without any expectations have been other inspirations. All stars who struggle to make their mark in the industry inspire.