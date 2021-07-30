Slumber party recipes for your next girls’ night in

Impress your girl pals with these yummy snacks at your next slumber party.

Vanilla confetti balls

Ingredients

2 sticks butter or margarine

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp ground vanilla powder

1/8 tsp salt

2 cups flour

1 cup nonpareils

Method

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line three cookie sheets with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Add vanilla and salt and mix till they blend well. On low speed, add in flour until just incorporated

Once done, roll the dough into tiny balls and coat with non pareils. Place the coated balls on cookie sheets, leaving enough room for each of them to rise.

Bake for 14 minutes, until they start to darken.

(Recipe courtesy: kosher.com)

Waffle fry nachos

Ingredients

1 package frozen waffle fries

10 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

3 green onions, sliced

1 can sliced ripe olives, drained

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

2/3 cup salsa

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1-1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Sour cream

Method

Bake fries and transfer to either a 10-inch cast-iron or an ovenproof skillet. Top with the bacon, onions, olives, tomatoes, salsa and cheeses.Return the mixture to the oven until cheese is melted, for about 5 minutes. Serve with sour cream.

(Recipe courtesy: tasteofhome.com)

Unicorn manes

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

3/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 each large egg

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sprinkles

1/2 cup white baking chips, melted

Additional sprinkles

Method

In large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in an egg. Next, gradually add flour until blended and stir in sprinkles.

Once done, form dough into a disk. Cover the dough and refrigerate for an hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

Place dough on the parchment paper and roll into a rectangle.

Score the dough into 24 rectangles and bake until edges are golden brown, for about 10 to 15 minutes and allow it to cool.

Break or cut along score marks. Dip one edge of each cookie into melted chips and additional sprinkles; place on waxed paper until the cookies are set.

(Recipe courtesy: tasteofhome.com)

Pizza roll ups

Ingredients

1 tube crescent rolls

1/2 cup mini pepperonis

4 string cheese sticks, halved

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove rolls from the can, separating them into eight triangles.

Top each triangle with one tablespoon mini pepperonis and a halved cheese stick.

Starting with the wide end, roll up each triangle, tucking the ends underneath.

Place seam-side down onto the prepared baking sheet and bake until golden brown, for about 10 to 12 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk the butter and Italian seasoning together and brush it over the crescent rolls. Serve.

(Recipe courtesy:damndelicious.net)