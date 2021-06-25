Three easy puddings to whip up in no time

Bread and butter pudding

Ingredients

300gm bread

100 gm butter

600ml milk

3 eggs

75 gm sugar

5 gm cinnamon

5 gm nutmeg

2 spoons vanilla essence

Method

Spread butter on both sides of the bed, set aside.

Heat the milk, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon along with vanilla essence on medium heat.

Grease a 6x9 inch pan.

Break and whisk all three eggs.

Slowly combine milk and eggs to form the custard.

Place bread in the pan and cover all surfaces. Fill it with the custard mix.

Bake at 180°c for one hour twenty minutes till the center is set.

Sprinkle with some raisins and serve.

(Note: One spoon of corn starch in replacement of the egg for vegetarian option)

Mango pudding

Ingredients

Mango layer:

1 tsp agar-agar / gelatin / china grass

2 tbsp hot water

2 cups mango puree

For cream layer:

1 cup milk (full cream)

1 tsp agar-agar / gelatin

½ cup sugar (powdered)

1 cup cream

1 tsp vanilla extract / vanilla essence

pinch of salt

Method

In a large mixing bowl take 1 tsp of agar-agar / gelatin and add 2 tbsp hot water.

Mix well and dissolve agar-agar completely.

Further add 2 cups of mango puree.

Mix well making sure the pulp gets mixed up with agar-agar uniformly.

Furthermore, place the serving glass in a bowl so that it gets tilted slightly.

Pour in prepared mango mixture till it reaches the rim.

Now refrigerate it for 2 hours or overnight, till it sets completely.

After 2 hours, make sure to check the mango has set completely.

Now prepare cream layer by heating up milk. Add in 1 tsp agar-agar / gelatin and whisk well. Cook the milk on medium-low heat till it steams (do not boil).

Further add 1 cup cream and whisk well.

Additionally add ½ cup powdered sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract and pinch of salt.

Whisk and dissolve the sugar completely.

Let the milk cool for 10 minutes before pouring to the glass.

Pour the milk into glass.

Refrigerate it for 2 hours or overnight, till it sets completely.

Finally, garnish with few chopped mangoes and enjoy mango panna cotta or mango pudding.

Peach cobbler

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar, divided

1 tablespoon baking powder

pinch of salt

1 cup milk

4 cups fresh peach slice

1 tablespoon lemon by juice

Ground cinnamon or nutmeg (optional)

Method

Melt butter in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Combine flour, 1 cup sugar, baking powder, and salt; add milk, stirring just until dry ingredients are moistened. Pour batter over butter (do not stir).

Bring remaining 1 cup sugar, peach slices, and lemon juice to a boil over high heat, stirring constantly; pour over batter (do not stir). Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired.

Bake at 375° for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown. Serve cobbler warm or cool.