5 apps for audiobooks in Indian languages

Aalisiri

This app is designed exclusively for Kannada audiobooks and eBooks. You will find short stories, poems, novels, and books on commerce and industry, among other titles, here. Talking of the ease of use, the app can be played in the background as you scroll on social media, make payments, etc. Some books are available for free and others on purchase. Available on Android, and iOS.

Kampu

You can find Kannada audiobooks on this app spanning the genres of history, culture, patriotism and others. You can read the summary of the story and the profile of the author before you decide to listen to the book. You can also bookmark the text. Available on Android.

MyLang Books

This is a treasure trove of Kannada audiobooks and stocks a variety of genres. Some stories are free and some you need to pay for. You can view a few pages of the book before deciding to buy it. Available on Android, and iOS.

Pustaka

It is a collection of Tamil audiobooks. Books from authors like Devibala, Vidya Subramaniam and Rajesh Kumar are available. Genres range from family to classics and mystery. You get 14 days of free access to 10 eBooks on sign-up. You can go for the subscription plans later. Available on Android, and iOS.

Audible

The app has over 55,000 audiobooks in languages ranging from English and Hindi to Kannada and Tamil. It offers a 30-day free trial. Download from Android, and iOS.