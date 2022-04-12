A startup for classical music

A startup from Bengaluru is using fun and creative ways to draw children to Indian classical music. They conduct online classes, under a subscription-based model and cater mainly to children in the age group three to eight.

Called ShrotaHouse, they were among the top 50 startups chosen for incubation at IIM Bangalore’s Nadathur Sarangapani Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) in 2021.

The startup was launched during the pandemic in 2020 yet it seems to have garnered a good customer base, both nationally and internationally. They have taught over 300 students to date and lately, they have been getting many queries from the United States. “We were initially apprehensive about the effectiveness of on-screen interactions, that too, involving young children. But we found innovative approaches to overcome these obstacles,” says creative head Madhumita Bhaskar, who co-founded the startup with her husband Karthik Ramachandra.

For instance, last year, they launched ‘Madhu’s Swar Sketches’, an introductory programme to Hindustani music that uses various artforms like sketching and storytelling to expose kids to classical music. They plan to launch more programmes in the future for pre-teens and teens. “Music is known to enhance cognitive skills, expression and creativity among children. Our programmes are designed to help children gain these benefits. Indian classical music is very rich in this aspect — right from the range of musical sounds to textures and from languages to concepts used,” she explains.

The origins of this startup are tied to Madhumita’s love for music. She says, “I have been a music student for more than two decades now. Over the years, I realised there was no avenue to make the Indian music ecosystem inclusive of younger children.”

The startup has piqued the interest of parents too. “The pandemic has made many realise the importance of providing a creative outlet to children and exposing them to new art forms,” she tells Metrolife.

Children interview stalwarts

ShrotaHouse recently released the second season of ‘Little Khayal Series’, a YouTube series where children interview classical musical experts. Five episodes are out currently, featuring artistes such as percussionist Ghatam Giridhar Udupa and vocalist Salli Oak. “The series features candid conversations, covering various aspects of Indian classical music, and the lives of Hindustani and Carnatic musicians. Children have framed these questions,” says Madhumita.

