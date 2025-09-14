Menu
'Don’t want to trouble': Woman, specially-abled son jump to death off 13th floor in Greater Noida

Sources said that the police found a diary in the flat in which Sakshi had written she didn’t want to ‘trouble’ Darpan any more.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 12:51 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 12:51 IST
