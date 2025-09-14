<p>Lucknow: A woman allegedly jumped with his specially-abled son from her 13th floor flat in Greater Noida on Sunday morning. Both died on the spot.</p><p>According to the police sources, the woman, identified as Sakshi Chawla and her 11-year old son Daksh, who suffered from a neurological disorder, suffered serious injuries and died before they could be taken to the hospital.</p><p>Sakshi’s husband, Darpan Chawla, who was a practising chartered accountant, said that he was in a different room when the incident happened and rushed to the balcony after hearing a scream and saw his wife and son lying in a pool of blood on the ground.</p>.Everyday neighborhood quarrels, heated exchanges can't be taken as abetment to suicide: SC.<p>Sources said that the police found a diary in the flat in which Sakshi had written she didn’t want to ‘trouble’ Darpan any more.</p><p>‘’We are leaving the world. Sorry…..We don’t want to trouble you any more and spoil your life…..no one is responsible for our death,’’ the note in the diary said, according to the police.</p><p>The neighbors said that Sakshi would often tell them that she was fed up with her life. She had also left her job to take care of her son, they said.</p><p>They said that Daksh used to be under heavy medication and had shown no improvement. Sakshi was very distressed by his condition. Recently the couple had taken their son to a doctor in Punjab.</p><p>Police said that prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. ‘’We are investigating the incident,’’ said a police official in Greater Noida..</p>