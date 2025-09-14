Shahid Kapoor's film with Vishal Bhardwaj gets titled 'O' Romeo'

<p>New Delhi: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's film, starring Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, has been titled "O' Romeo" and is set to release in theatres on February 14.</p>.<p>Also featuring Triptii Dimri, the film marks the fourth collaboration for Kapoor and Bhardwaj. The duo has previously worked on <em>Kaminey</em>, <em>Haider</em>, and <em>Rangoon</em>.</p>.<p>The upcoming action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.</p>.<p>Kapoor shared the announcement with an Instagram post on Sunday. It featured the poster of a man wearing a hat.</p>.<p>"'O'Romeo .. this Valentine's Day. #SajidNadiadwala Presents A @vishalbhardwaj Film," he wrote in the caption.</p>.<p>The same poster was shared by Dimri on her Instagram handle.</p>.<p><em>O'Romeo</em> also stars Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.</p>.<p>Kapoor was last seen in <em>Deva</em> alongside Pooja Hegde. Released in January, the film was directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters such as <em>Salute</em> and <em>Kayamkulam Kochunni</em>.</p>