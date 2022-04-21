Actor creates awareness about composting

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s foundation has joined hands with StoneSoup, a Bengaluru startup into eco-friendly solutions and product alternatives, to create awareness about the importance of composting.

Sanjjanaa is leading by example. She does composting in her apartment and the lane in Doopanahalli, where she resides. She feels most people don’t take up composting assuming that it is “extra work”. “Many people purchase compost but they aren’t aware that it can be conveniently made in 30 days,” she points out. Everyone can do composting in their house — all one needs is two old buckets. Or, they can buy composting units, which are available in several sizes, she says.

Composting can be done in an individual capacity and also at the community level. The container installed at her apartment makes around 1,100 litres of compost every 40 days. “It keeps taking organic waste into it, which dries out and becomes smaller,” she says. Layers of microbes are added to the food waste, including vegetables, fruit, rotten or unwanted food, dairy, bones of chicken, fish and dry leaves, so that it doesn’t stink. “We use microbes every fourth or fifth day and cover up the mix with newspapers to keep the fruit flies away,” she adds.

To understand why people should take up the cause of composting seriously, Sanjjanaa urges people to visit a dumpyard, an obvious comment on how they are running out of space. “Many areas like Koramangala 3rd block have been composting for 10 years now and sell their compost to others. The Sanjjanaa Galrani Foundation would like to encourage everyone to compost,” she says.

Sanjjanaa, through her foundation, also wants to encourage Bengalureans to not discard waste around plants on the roads. “There is no point in blaming the government and its agencies. We have to be responsible and keep our surroundings clean,” she adds.

5,000 units sold

Bhawana Bhargava, CEO, StoneSoup, says her startup has sold around 5,000 composting units to date. “We offer products for those who want to compost themselves and services for those who want to outsource composting to professionals,” she informs.

For details, write to contact

@stonesoup.in or call 99803 33004