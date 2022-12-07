Bengaluru cop sets up libraries in police stations

The deputy commissioner of police (south east) C K Baba has started an initiative to set up public libraries in police stations in the city. He has opened seven libraries in his division and is planning six more in the coming weeks.

The first three libraries were inaugurated in the Koramangala, Mico Layout and Electronics City police stations as part of the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on November 1. Others are running in HSR Layout, Hulimavu, Bommanahalli and Parappana Agrahara. By the end of December, the plans are to open a library each at the Bandepalya, Begur, Suddaguntanapalya, Madiwala, Adugodi, and Thilaknagar police stations.



C K Baba



Each library is stocked with books in English and Kannada cutting across genres. “There is something for everyone at these libraries — be it journals on interesting topics, autobiographies or fiction novels. We have also stocked colouring paper and colour pencils for kids,” he says.

The books cannot be borrowed and need to be read on the premises, which offers a seating area for six. These libraries are open to all — from police officers and staff at the station to the public.

“When people come to a police station, they have to wait for some time. Often many find the police station environment hostile and feel anxious. Having a reading area may help them de-stress,” he explains why he started this initiative.

He also hopes this will help change the general opinion about police officers and police stations.

“Public opinion is heavily influenced by what people see in movies, that ‘hero’ does all the hard work and the police come at the end (of the crisis). There are preconceived notions about how a police station functions. Instead, I want people to feel comfortable walking into a police station and talking to our officers,” he says.

The 44-year-old cop believes people are losing touch with literature in the digital world. “I have fallen prey to this, and so have other police officers. I want to encourage the officers to read more and seek inspiration. Reading can help improve social mannerisms and soft-spoken skills,” he adds.

To set up the library, Baba spread the word among his peers and put a call on his social media accounts to donate books.

“The response has been great. People have donated large numbers of books. We are in the process of cataloguing the books received and soon, each library will have about 800 books,” he says.

The locations have been added to Google Maps. “We have created pins for each library. If anybody is looking for a library in a locality, they will be able to find one at a police station,”

adds Baba.

To donate books, call 90350 74371.