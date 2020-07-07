Blood banks short on supply

Blood banks in Bengaluru are short on supply, with blood donation camps being cancelled because of the pandemic.

Many regular donors are gripped with fear, and hesitate to go out and donate blood.

In the normal course, the Karnataka State Red Cross Committee would collect two to three lakh units of blood in a year, but this year, it has seen a 30 per cent dip.

S Naganna, chairman, says the organisation caters to 20 hospitals in the city. “Blood donation camps haven’t been held since March. That is where we get our main supply from,” he explains.

The situation has not turned desperate because people are putting off operations that aren’t urgent. This has led to a reduction in the demand for blood.

Jeeva Voluntary Blood Bank and Diagnostics, opposite Minto Hospital in Chamarajpet, has been around for 20 years and caters to 25 hospitals in the city.

It has seen a 70 per cent dip in collection. G Munireddy, technical supervisor and chairman, says demand is low, so there has been no problem. “We now only see emergency cases. Those who regularly require blood are getting their supply. But we have not been able to stock up like we used to,” he says.

Doctors at Bangalore Medical Services Trust, a Rotary TTK Blood Bank in Indiranagar, say they have had to counsel people and earn their trust before they donate blood.

Before the lockdown, the trust used to conduct 50 camps a year, according to Dr Ankit Mathur, additional medical director. “People are clearly afraid to donate blood. We have to educate them and make them understand. After several rounds of counselling, people come forward to donate. But the numbers are few,” he explains.

The demand was almost nil in May, but it is up in June since hospitals opened and procedures resumed.

Donors are not tested for coronavirus infection. “We screen prospective donors for their travel history and check for symptoms. If that is clear then they are free to donate,” he adds.

Bangalore Medical Services Trust, in Indiranagar, regularly supplies blood to 150 Thalassemia patients. “Women going in for deliveries, cancer patients, and those who undergo emergency surgeries are the ones who require blood now,” he says.

No Covid-19 tests

Naganna of the Karnataka Red Cross Committee says it is expensive to test each donor for Covid-19.

“We have a list of regular donors we count on. In emergencies, we rely on them and don’t approach anybody new,” he says. The pandemic has created a lot of fear in donors, he admits.

Hard-to-get blood groups

“The Rh negative type blood is difficult to get just like O negative. For blood banks, O negative is the most important,” says Dr Ankit. What are the challenges involved in storing the blood? Dr Ankit explains, “Storage period depends on blood components. Red cells storage can be stored up to 42 days, platelets for five days and plasma up to one year,” he adds. How do they manage to procure the hardest blood type? “We have registry of regular blood donors with Rh negative blood group. We call them in emergency, says Dr Ankit.

Ready numbers

Bangalore Medical Services Trust: Aparna (9008992192)

Jeeva Voluntary Blood Bank and Diagnostics: 080-26707755/25990583

Indian Red Cross Society, Karnataka State Branch: 080-2226 8435

Lions Blood Bank: 080-22266807